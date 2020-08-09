Horizon Zero Dawn: PC: Guerrilla Games reagiert auf Berichte über Abstürze und technische Macken

Thanks for all your support during our Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PC launch yesterday! We’re aware that some players have been experiencing crashes and other issues, which we are actively investigating. We will update you as soon as we have more news!
— Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 8, 2020
Zu den bekannten Problemen, die auch in unserem Test erwähnt wurden, gehören:
- "Anisotropic Filtering settings are not working. This is a high priority issue for us to resolve.
- Some systems may experience a brief stutter during general world traversal, UI updates, quest updates, or camera swaps in cutscenes. This is a high priority issue for us to investigate.
- Some animations are designed to only refresh at 30fps even if the game is running at a much higher frame rate. We are exploring how we can improve this with a future update.
- Shader Compilation process does not properly verify remaining storage space on user PC and can result in crashes if the user’s storage drive is low on space (compilation process requires additional ~2GB storage space)."
Derweil hat AMD bekannt gegeben, welche AMD-Technologien im Spiel genutzt werden bzw. welche Elemente für Radeon-Grafikkarten optimiert wurden. Hierzu gehören:
- "AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium Pro - Gamers on any hardware can enjoy breathtaking gaming experiences with AMD’s leading adaptive sync technology, offering stutter- and tear-free gaming with stunning HDR rendering.
- AMD FidelityFX SPD - Optimized for RDNA architecture, SPD utilizes asynchronous compute to accelerate texture mapping for more efficient post-processing, driving effects like bloom and screen space reflections faster without sacrificing framerates.
- AMD TressFX - A true-to-life hair physics system taking high visual fidelity to a new level, enabling incredible photo-realistic hair effects with Radeon graphics cards – so much so, you may forget there's even a screen in front of you.
- Asynchronous Compute - GPU multi-threading allowing Radeon GPUs to execute multiple tasks simultaneously, enabling graphics and visual effects workloads to be distributed efficiently for faster framerates and higher visual fidelity."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Der Einstieg PC