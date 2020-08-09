 

Horizon Zero Dawn: PC: Guerrilla Games reagiert auf Berichte über Abstürze und technische Macken

Horizon Zero Dawn
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Release:
07.08.2020
01.03.2017
kein Termin
Test: Horizon Zero Dawn
85
Test: Horizon Zero Dawn
86
Keine Wertung vorhanden
ab 44,99

ab 18,90

Leserwertung: 100% [1]

Horizon Zero Dawn
Nachrichten

von ,

Horizon Zero Dawn auf PC: Guerrilla Games reagiert auf Berichte über Abstürze und technische Macken

Horizon Zero Dawn (Action-Adventure) von Sony
Horizon Zero Dawn (Action-Adventure) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Die PC-Version von Horizon Zero Dawn hätte eine bessere Optimierung auf die PC-Verhältnisse verdient gehabt, vor allem der Grafikhunger ist immens, wie wir auch in unserem Test berichtet haben. Unspielbar oder nur eingeschränkt spielbar war das Action-Adventure in unserem mehrstündigen Test aber nie. Seit dem Verkaufsstart mehren sich negative Stimmen, vor allem auf Steam, die beklagen, dass das Spiel häufig abstürzen soll. Etwaige Startschwierigkeiten werden ebenfalls erwähnt. Aber längst nicht alle Spieler sind betroffen, auch unsere Version schmierte nicht einmal ab. Guerrilla Games reagierte am Samstag auf die sich häufenden Berichte und kündigte an, dass sie Abstürze und "andere technische Probleme" mit hoher Priorität untersuchen würden. Die Probleme können z.B. auf Steam, Reddit oder der HDZ-Website gemeldet werden.


Zu den bekannten Problemen, die auch in unserem Test erwähnt wurden, gehören:
  • "Anisotropic Filtering settings are not working. This is a high priority issue for us to resolve.
  • Some systems may experience a brief stutter during general world traversal, UI updates, quest updates, or camera swaps in cutscenes. This is a high priority issue for us to investigate.
  • Some animations are designed to only refresh at 30fps even if the game is running at a much higher frame rate. We are exploring how we can improve this with a future update.
  • Shader Compilation process does not properly verify remaining storage space on user PC and can result in crashes if the user’s storage drive is low on space (compilation process requires additional ~2GB storage space)."



Derweil hat AMD bekannt gegeben, welche AMD-Technologien im Spiel genutzt werden bzw. welche Elemente für Radeon-Grafikkarten optimiert wurden. Hierzu gehören:
  • "AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium Pro - Gamers on any hardware can enjoy breathtaking gaming experiences with AMD’s leading adaptive sync technology, offering stutter- and tear-free gaming with stunning HDR rendering.
  • AMD FidelityFX SPD - Optimized for RDNA architecture, SPD utilizes asynchronous compute to accelerate texture mapping for more efficient post-processing, driving effects like bloom and screen space reflections faster without sacrificing framerates.
  • AMD TressFX - A true-to-life hair physics system taking high visual fidelity to a new level, enabling incredible photo-realistic hair effects with Radeon graphics cards – so much so, you may forget there's even a screen in front of you.
  • Asynchronous Compute - GPU multi-threading allowing Radeon GPUs to execute multiple tasks simultaneously, enabling graphics and visual effects workloads to be distributed efficiently for faster framerates and higher visual fidelity."

Quelle: Guerrilla Games
Horizon Zero Dawn
