 

Horizon Zero Dawn: Erster PC-Patch 1.01 veröffentlicht; soll u.a. Abstürze verhindern

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Horizon Zero Dawn
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Release:
07.08.2020
01.03.2017
kein Termin
Test: Horizon Zero Dawn
85
Test: Horizon Zero Dawn
86
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 44,99

ab 18,90

Leserwertung: 100% [1]

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Horizon Zero Dawn
Ab 44.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Devil May Cry 5 [PC] - 14,99
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition [PC] - 31,99
  • Bomber Crew - Deluxe Edition [PC] - 4,99
  • 10 Second Ninja X [PC] - 0,99
  • Tropico 5: Complete Collection [PC] - 9,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Horizon Zero Dawn: Erster PC-Patch 1.01 veröffentlicht; soll u.a. Abstürze verhindern

Horizon Zero Dawn (Action-Adventure) von Sony
Horizon Zero Dawn (Action-Adventure) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Nachdem Guerilla Games vergangene Woche auf Nutzerbeschwerden zu technischen Problemen einging, folgte heute der erste Patch für die PC-Umsetzung des Action-Adventures Horizon Zero Dawn. Im offiziellen Subreddit gab der Entwickler bekannt, dass vor allem Abstürze und "Hänger" angegangen wurden.

Ein Beispiel hing laut pcgamesn.com mit Initialisierungsproblemen von Steam zusammen. Weitere Verbesserungen betreffen Slowdowns sowie Speicherprobleme im Fotomodus:

"Patch 1.01


KNOWN ISSUES



In addition to the issues identified previously, we’re working on a number of high-priority issues:



  • Some players are experiencing startup crashes. Patch 1.01 fixes a few, but not all, of these crashes.



  • Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.



  • Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, or HDR not working correctly.



  • Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.



  • We're aware of and continue to investigate all issues in this list on Reddit as well. Thank you to u/EvilMonkeySlayer for compiling this for us.




PATCH NOTES




Crash/Hang Fixes



  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.




Functionality Issue Fixes



  • Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.



  • Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.



  • Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.




Other Fixes



  • Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.



  • Fixed several backend issues.

  • Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Der Einstieg PC

Quelle: Reddit.com/r/horizon, pcgamesn.com
Horizon Zero Dawn
ab 18,90 bei

Kommentare

dx1 schrieb am
Was nicht startet, kann nicht abstürzen. Bild
Solon25 schrieb am
Dann lest mal im Steam Forum zum Spiel. Berichten einige das es jetzt nicht mehr startet. Ich hatte Glück, läuft weiterhin gut bei mir.
schrieb am