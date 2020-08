Horizon Zero Dawn: Erster PC-Patch 1.01 veröffentlicht; soll u.a. Abstürze verhindern

Some players are experiencing startup crashes. Patch 1.01 fixes a few, but not all, of these crashes.





Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.





Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, or HDR not working correctly.





Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.





We're aware of and continue to investigate all issues in this list on Reddit as well. Thank you to u/EvilMonkeySlayer for compiling this for us.









Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.









Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.





Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.





Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.









Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.





Fixed several backend issues.





Nachdem Guerilla Games vergangene Woche auf Nutzerbeschwerden zu technischen Problemen einging, folgte heute der erste Patch für die PC-Umsetzung des Action-Adventures Horizon Zero Dawn Im offiziellen Subreddit gab der Entwickler bekannt, dass vor allem Abstürze und "Hänger" angegangen wurden.Ein Beispiel hing laut pcgamesn.com mit Initialisierungsproblemen von Steam zusammen. Weitere Verbesserungen betreffen Slowdowns sowie Speicherprobleme im Fotomodus:In addition to the issues identified previously , we’re working on a number of high-priority issues:Letztes aktuelles Video: Der Einstieg PC