Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC): Update 1.08 und Release auf GOG.com

Der Patch 1.08 behebt einige Bugs und sorgt für weitere Performance-Verbesserungen, vor allem die Wolken sollen auf "Hoch" oder "Ultra" nicht mehr so viel Leistung kosten. Außerdem wurden Verbesserungen an der "VRAM-Nutzung" (Videospeicher) vorgenommen, die dazu beitragen sollen, VRAM-bedingte Instabilität zu verringern, die allgemeine Leistung zu verbessern und Mikro-Ruckler zu reduzieren.
Patch Notes
Crash Fixes
- Fixed an audio crash when using mono audio devices
- Fixed a crash that could happen in certain circumstances on 5.1 audio devices
- Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager
- Fixed multiple crashes that could occur during Shader optimization
- Fixed a crash in PlacementMeshUpdateJob that occurred on machines with more than 16 cores
- Fixed a start-up crash for CPUs that do not support AVX instructions
Audio Improvements
- Potential fix for dialogue sounding metallicy and blown out for some users
Performance Improvements
- Improved VRAM budgeting which should help prevent VRAM-related instability and improve general performance and reduce micro-stutters
- Improved Clouds performance on high and ultra settings
- Improved swap-chain buffering to allow for smoother frame-pacing
Graphical Improvements
- Fixed clouds looking pixelated in certain windowed resolutions
- Added FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening functionality to Graphics Settings
