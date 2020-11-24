 

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC): Update 1.08 und Release auf GOG.com

Horizon Zero Dawn
Publisher: Sony
07.08.2020
01.03.2017
Horizon Zero Dawn
Nachrichten

von ,

Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition: Update 1.08 und Release auf GOG.com

Horizon Zero Dawn (Action-Adventure) von Sony
Horizon Zero Dawn (Action-Adventure) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Für Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition auf PC ist der Patch 1.08 veröffentlicht worden. Darüber hinaus ist das Action-Adventure seit heute auch auf GOG.com erhältlich - wie immer ohne DRM.

Der Patch 1.08 behebt einige Bugs und sorgt für weitere Performance-Verbesserungen, vor allem die Wolken sollen auf "Hoch" oder "Ultra" nicht mehr so viel Leistung kosten. Außerdem wurden Verbesserungen an der "VRAM-Nutzung" (Videospeicher) vorgenommen, die dazu beitragen sollen, VRAM-bedingte Instabilität zu verringern, die allgemeine Leistung zu verbessern und Mikro-Ruckler zu reduzieren.

Patch Notes
Crash Fixes
  • Fixed an audio crash when using mono audio devices
  • Fixed a crash that could happen in certain circumstances on 5.1 audio devices
  • Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager
  • Fixed multiple crashes that could occur during Shader optimization
  • Fixed a crash in PlacementMeshUpdateJob that occurred on machines with more than 16 cores
  • Fixed a start-up crash for CPUs that do not support AVX instructions

Audio Improvements
  • Potential fix for dialogue sounding metallicy and blown out for some users

Performance Improvements
  • Improved VRAM budgeting which should help prevent VRAM-related instability and improve general performance and reduce micro-stutters
  • Improved Clouds performance on high and ultra settings
  • Improved swap-chain buffering to allow for smoother frame-pacing

Graphical Improvements
  • Fixed clouds looking pixelated in certain windowed resolutions
  • Added FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening functionality to Graphics Settings

Letztes aktuelles Video: Der Einstieg PC

Quelle: Steam, GOG.com
Kommentare

Ponte schrieb am
Release auf GOG, das nenne ich doch vorbildlich. DRM frei ist bei mir immer erste Wahl. ;)
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Die Story und das Setting haben mich auch die open World "überleben" lassen.
Sir Richfield schrieb am
Muss an der Stelle mal zum Ausdruck bringen, dass lobenswert genug Interesse auf Seiten des Publishers vorhanden ist, das Spiel technisch auf saubere Beine zu stellen.
Ich selbst konnte das in Version 1.05 absturzfrei spielen. (Und feststellen, dass so Open World Gedöns immer noch nicht so meins ist, aber dank "Story" Schwierigkeitsgrad konnte ich in Ruhe Artstyle und Story genießen... )
schrieb am
