Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC): Update 1.08 und Release auf GOG.com

Sir Richfield schrieb am 24.11.2020 um 16:26 Uhr

Muss an der Stelle mal zum Ausdruck bringen, dass lobenswert genug Interesse auf Seiten des Publishers vorhanden ist, das Spiel technisch auf saubere Beine zu stellen.

Ich selbst konnte das in Version 1.05 absturzfrei spielen. (Und feststellen, dass so Open World Gedöns immer noch nicht so meins ist, aber dank "Story" Schwierigkeitsgrad konnte ich in Ruhe Artstyle und Story genießen... )