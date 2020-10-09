 

Dreams: VR-Erweiterung hat Aim-Controller-Unterstützung bekommen

Dreams
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Release:
14.02.2020
2020
2020
Test: Dreams
82
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Dreams (Logik & Kreativität) von Sony
Dreams (Logik & Kreativität) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
VR-Shooter im Spielebaukasten Dreams könnten sich neuerdings deutlich präziser steuern lassen: Wie Media Molecule auf der offiziellen Website mitteilt, unterstützt das Programm für die PlayStation 4 mittlerweile den Aim-Controller (der große weiße Gewehr-Controller für PSVR). Zum Test der VR-Erweiterung geht es mit diesem Link. Hier einige weitere Details des primär auf Musik fokussierten Updates aus dem kompletten Changelog:

"What’s New Elsewhere?

- Controller Sensor Motion Controller Mappings: A new addition to the controller sensor tweak menu, displaying the button mapping for motion controllers (as applicable).
- VR Subtitle Positioning: A new option in My Preferences to adjust the position of subtitles when in VR.
- Disable Comfort Mode: Creators will now have the option to temporarily turn off a player’s Comfort Mode setting if their creation is not compatible. Players will receive notice of this before continuing.
- Basic AIM Controller Support: AIM controllers will now function when connected, interpreted as a wireless controller.
- How to... Label: A new How To... video focused on labelling your VR creations correctly. Watch here
- Controller Compatibility Labelling: A new option to specify the controller(s) your creation is intended for."

Quelle: Offizielle Website
Dreams
Kommentare

Xris schrieb am
Ist eigentlich schon bekannt wann ein PS5 Upgrade kommt? Denn damit rechne ich eigentlich im Hinblick auf den Umstand das Dreams praktisch grade erst ?fertig? geworden ist und für mindestens 10 Jahre erweitert werden soll. Zumal mit mehr Leistung noch einiges mehr in Dreams möglich wäre.
schrieb am