 

Dreams: VR-Erweiterung hat Aim-Controller-Unterstützung bekommen

Dreams
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Release:
14.02.2020
2020
2020
Test: Dreams
Dreams (Logik & Kreativität) von Sony
Dreams (Logik & Kreativität) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
VR-Shooter im Spielebaukasten Dreams könnten sich neuerdings deutlich präziser steuern lassen: Wie Media Molecule auf der offiziellen Website mitteilt, unterstützt das Programm für die PlayStation 4 mittlerweile den Aim-Controller (der große weiße Gewehr-Controller für PSVR). Zum Test der VR-Erweiterung geht es mit diesem Link. Hier einige weitere Details des primär auf Musik fokussierten Updates aus dem kompletten Changelog:

"What’s New Elsewhere?

- Controller Sensor Motion Controller Mappings: A new addition to the controller sensor tweak menu, displaying the button mapping for motion controllers (as applicable).
- VR Subtitle Positioning: A new option in My Preferences to adjust the position of subtitles when in VR.
- Disable Comfort Mode: Creators will now have the option to temporarily turn off a player’s Comfort Mode setting if their creation is not compatible. Players will receive notice of this before continuing.
- Basic AIM Controller Support: AIM controllers will now function when connected, interpreted as a wireless controller.
- How to... Label: A new How To... video focused on labelling your VR creations correctly. Watch here
- Controller Compatibility Labelling: A new option to specify the controller(s) your creation is intended for."

Letztes aktuelles Video: VRUpdate

Quelle: Offizielle Website
Dreams
