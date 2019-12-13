Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Cloud Strife im Trailer - 4Players.de

Im Vorfeld der Game Awards 2019 ist ein neuer Trailer zu Final Fantasy 7 Remake gezeigt worden. Im Mittelpunkt des Clips steht Cloud Strife.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Teil 1) wird bis zum 3. März 2021 exklusiv bzw. zuerst auf der PlayStation 4 spielbar sein - mit deutscher, englischer, japanischer und französischer Synchronisation sowie Untertiteln in Deutsch, Englisch, Französisch, Italienisch, Spanisch und brasilianischem Portugiesisch veröffentlicht. Das Spiel wird ebenfalls als Deluxe Edition (89,99 Euro) und exklusiv im Square Enix Online Store als "1st Class Edition" für 299,99 Euro angeboten.
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards 2019 Cloud Trailer
