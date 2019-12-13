 

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Cloud Strife im Trailer - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
03.03.2020
Alias: Final Fantasy VII Remake , Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Teil 1
Vorschau: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
 
 

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 [PC] - 45,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Outer Worlds [PC] - 42,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 39,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Monster Hunter: World [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Cloud Strife im Trailer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Im Vorfeld der Game Awards 2019 ist ein neuer Trailer zu Final Fantasy 7 Remake gezeigt worden. Im Mittelpunkt des Clips steht Cloud Strife.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Teil 1) wird bis zum 3. März 2021 exklusiv bzw. zuerst auf der PlayStation 4 spielbar sein - mit deutscher, englischer, japanischer und französischer Synchronisation sowie Untertiteln in Deutsch, Englisch, Französisch, Italienisch, Spanisch und brasilianischem Portugiesisch veröffentlicht. Das Spiel wird ebenfalls als Deluxe Edition (89,99 Euro) und exklusiv im Square Enix Online Store als "1st Class Edition" für 299,99 Euro angeboten.

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards 2019 Cloud Trailer

Quelle: Square Enix

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am