Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Neue Screenshots zeigen Sephiroth, Shiva und Aerith in Aktion - 4Players.de

Square Enix
hat weitere Spielaufnahmen aus Final Fantasy 7 Remake
veröffentlicht, die Charaktere wie Sephiroth, Deserteur Locche, Shinras Sicherheitschef Heidegger und den Direktor des Shinra-Konzerns sowie erste Kampfaktionen von Aerith und die beschworene Eis-Esper Shiva zeigen:
Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Teil 1) wird am 3. März 2020 für PlayStation 4 erscheinen und ein Jahr lang exklusiv auf PS4 spielbar sein. Die Neuauflage des Rollenspielklassikers (zur Vorschau
) wird mit deutscher, englischer, japanischer und französischer Synchronisation sowie Untertiteln auf Deutsch, Englisch, Französisch, Italienisch, Spanisch und brasilianischem Portugiesisch aufwarten. Das Spiel wird neben der Standard Editon (69,99 Euro) auch als Deluxe Edition (89,99 Euro) sowie exklusiv im Square Enix Store
als 1st Class Edition (299,99 Euro) erhältlich sein.
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards 2019 Cloud Trailer