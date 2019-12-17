 

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Neue Screenshots zeigen Sephiroth, Shiva und Aerith in Aktion - 4Players.de

Final Fantasy 7 Remake
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
03.03.2020
Alias: Final Fantasy VII Remake , Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Teil 1
Vorschau: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
 
 

Nachrichten

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Neue Screenshots zeigen Sephiroth, Shiva und Aerith in Aktion

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Square Enix hat weitere Spielaufnahmen aus Final Fantasy 7 Remake veröffentlicht, die Charaktere wie Sephiroth, Deserteur Locche, Shinras Sicherheitschef Heidegger und den Direktor des Shinra-Konzerns sowie erste Kampfaktionen von Aerith und die beschworene Eis-Esper Shiva zeigen:

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Teil 1) wird am 3. März 2020 für PlayStation 4 erscheinen und ein Jahr lang exklusiv auf PS4 spielbar sein. Die Neuauflage des Rollenspielklassikers (zur Vorschau) wird mit deutscher, englischer, japanischer und französischer Synchronisation sowie Untertiteln auf Deutsch, Englisch, Französisch, Italienisch, Spanisch und brasilianischem Portugiesisch aufwarten. Das Spiel wird neben der Standard Editon (69,99 Euro) auch als Deluxe Edition (89,99 Euro) sowie exklusiv im Square Enix Store als 1st Class Edition (299,99 Euro) erhältlich sein.

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Arbeitstitel) (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Arbeitstitel) (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Arbeitstitel) (PS4)

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards 2019 Cloud Trailer

Quelle: Square Enix

