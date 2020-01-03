Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Gerücht: Hinweise auf PC-Version in der PS4-Demo entdeckt - 4Players.de

Yeah already discussed this yesterday in Discord with others that there are many "many" signs inside the Demo that we will see a future PC Port sooner or later. There is PC Code still left inside, and it mentions various higher Resolutions together with some NVIDIA and AMD stuff.
— Roxanne (@roXyPS3) 2. Januar 2020
Eine PC-Version wäre nicht wirklich überraschend, schließlich wird das Remake bis zum 3. März 2021 exklusiv bzw. zuerst auf der PlayStation 4 spielbar sein. Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Teil 1) wird am 3. März 2020 auf PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht.
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards 2019 Cloud Trailer