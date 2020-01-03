 

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Gerücht: Hinweise auf PC-Version in der PS4-Demo entdeckt - 4Players.de

Final Fantasy 7 Remake
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
03.03.2020
Alias: Final Fantasy VII Remake , Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Teil 1
Vorschau: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
 
 

Nachrichten

von ,

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Gerücht: Hinweise auf PC-Version in der PS4-Demo entdeckt

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
In der noch immer nicht offiziell angekündigten PS4-Demo von Final Fantasy 7 Remake sind Dataminer auf Hinweise auf eine PC-Umsetzung des Rollenspiels gestoßen. In dem Programmcode der Demo tauchten sowohl die beiden Firmennamen AMD und Nvidia als auch höhere bzw. andere Grafikauflösungen auf, die PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One und Xbox One X gar nicht unterstützen. In der PlayStation 4 und der PlayStation 5 kommen Prozessoren von AMD zum Einsatz, aber keine Chips von Nvidia. Diese Überbleibsel deuten auf eine zukünftige PC-Veröffentlichung hin. Square Enix hat das Spiel bisher ausschließlich für PS4 angekündigt.


Eine PC-Version wäre nicht wirklich überraschend, schließlich wird das Remake bis zum 3. März 2021 exklusiv bzw. zuerst auf der PlayStation 4 spielbar sein. Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Teil 1) wird am 3. März 2020 auf PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht.

Quelle: DSOG, Roxanne (Twitter)

Kommentare

James Dean schrieb am
Ich bin jetzt doch ziemlich überrascht, denn bis gerade habe ich all die Jahre gedacht, das Remake würde auch auf dem PC erscheinen :ugly:
schrieb am