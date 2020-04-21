 

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Über 3,5 Millionen Verkäufe in drei Tagen

Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
10.04.2020
Test: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
82

Nachrichten

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Teil 1) ist in den ersten drei Tagen nach dem Verkaufsstart am 10. April 2020 über 3,5 Millionen Mal weltweit ausgeliefert worden - diese Angabe umfasst auch digital verkaufe Versionen des Rollenspiel-Remakes auf PlayStation 4. Square Enix bedankte sich in dem Zusammenhang für die Unterstützung der Spieler. Der Publisher beschreibt die digitalen Verkäufe des Spiels als "außergewöhnlich" und "weiter steigend".


Zum Vergleich: Marvel's Spider-Man verkaufte sich in den ersten drei Tagen über 3,3 Millionen Mal auf PlayStation 4. Das FF7-Original hatte sich bis Ende 2019 über 12,3 Millionen Mal auf allen Plattformen verkauft (Quelle). Final Fantasy 15 lag im Oktober 2019 bei fast 9 Mio. Verkäufen.

Quelle: Square Enix

Ryo Hazuki schrieb am
Ist auch ein tolles Spiel geworden. Bin in Kapitel 10 nun :).
schrieb am