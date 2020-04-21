Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Über 3,5 Millionen Verkäufe in drei Tagen

We're proud to announce we shipped and digitally sold over 3.5M copies of #FinalFantasy VII Remake in 3 days! ð¥³
All of us would like to raise our Buster Swords to say THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us during launch, we hope you’re all enjoying the game! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/4m93Op7O9I
— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 21, 2020
Zum Vergleich: Marvel's Spider-Man verkaufte sich in den ersten drei Tagen über 3,3 Millionen Mal auf PlayStation 4. Das FF7-Original hatte sich bis Ende 2019 über 12,3 Millionen Mal auf allen Plattformen verkauft (Quelle). Final Fantasy 15 lag im Oktober 2019 bei fast 9 Mio. Verkäufen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Einsteiger-Guide