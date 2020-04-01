 

GRIP: Combat Racing: "Überraschungs-VR-Update" für starke Mägen erschienen

GRIP: Combat Racing
Rennspiel
Entwickler:
Release:
01.04.2020
01.04.2020
06.11.2018
06.11.2018
06.11.2018
06.11.2018
01.04.2020
06.11.2018
06.11.2018
GRIP: Combat Racing
GRIP: Combat Racing
GRIP: Combat Racing
“Die Switch-Version hätte es in dieser Form nie geben dürfen! Die Steuerung wurde nicht an die Bedürfnisse der Hardware angepasst und vor allem die schrecklich schlechte Bildrate verhindert das präzise Rasen, um das sich GRIP eigentlich dreht.”

GRIP: Combat Racing
GRIP: Combat Racing
von ,

GRIP: Combat Racing - "Überraschungs-VR-Update" für starke Mägen erschienen

GRIP: Combat Racing (Rennspiel) von Wired Productions
GRIP: Combat Racing (Rennspiel) von Wired Productions - Bildquelle: Wired Productions
Starke Mägen erforderlich! Für GRIP: Combat Racing ist passend zum 1. April das (kostenlose) "Überraschungs-VR-Update" erschienen, das die Entwickler im Video mehr oder weniger scherzhaft als "Vomit Racing Edition" bezeichnen. Dennoch ist das VR-Update kein Scherz. Unterstützt werden HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und Valve Index. Gesteuert wird mit Gamepad oder Tastatur und Maus.

Change-Log:
  • "Added Virtual Reality support to the game. Players can now play all the game's content in VR, including multiplayer matches.
  • Added new speed streak FX for both flat and VR versions of the game.
  • Added player vehicle representation when in bumper cam.
  • Rebalanced Disruptor spawn rates.
  • Bug fix for Carkour achievement not working.
  • Bug fix for not being able to progress through campaign tiers.
  • Bug fix for controller not working in the UI when entering a MP event.
  • Bug fix for missile turrets blowing themselves up.
  • Improvements to MP server logic handling of number of players in a session.
  • Fixed Disruptor audio issues."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Vomit Racing Edition VR Trailer Play Today

Quelle: Wired Productions
GRIP: Combat Racing
