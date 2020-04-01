GRIP: Combat Racing: "Überraschungs-VR-Update" für starke Mägen erschienen

Change-Log:
- "Added Virtual Reality support to the game. Players can now play all the game's content in VR, including multiplayer matches.
- Added new speed streak FX for both flat and VR versions of the game.
- Added player vehicle representation when in bumper cam.
- Rebalanced Disruptor spawn rates.
- Bug fix for Carkour achievement not working.
- Bug fix for not being able to progress through campaign tiers.
- Bug fix for controller not working in the UI when entering a MP event.
- Bug fix for missile turrets blowing themselves up.
- Improvements to MP server logic handling of number of players in a session.
- Fixed Disruptor audio issues."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Vomit Racing Edition VR Trailer Play Today