Steam: Ehemaliger Valve-Mitarbeiter wettert über die 30%-Steuer und die Zerstörung des PC-Markts - 4Players.de

Geldreich unterstellt Valve Software, dass sie dem PC als Spieleplattform mit dem 30%-Umsatzanteil (70 Prozent an die Entwickler/Publisher; 30 Prozent an Steam-Betreiber Valve Software) geschadet hätten und der Epic Games Store (88/12) nun eine neue Chance sei.
Richard Geldreich: "Steam war dabei, das PC-Gaming zu vernichten. Es war eine Steuer in Höhe von 30% für eine ganze Branche. Es war unhaltbar. Ihr habt keine Ahnung, wie profitabel Steam für Valve war. Es war eine virtuelle Gelddruckmaschine. Es hat das gesamte Unternehmen durcheinander gebracht. Epic behebt dieses Problem für alle Spieler. (...) Also war Steam die erste [Plattform] - na und? Damals sah der 30%ige Umsatzanteil von Steam noch gut aus, verglichen mit dem 50%igen Umsatzanteil des Einzelhandels. Heute ist es für Spieleentwickler lächerlich und erdrückend zugleich. Valve hat seine Partner und seine Mitarbeiter ausgenutzt. Sie haben es für selbstverständlich gehalten."
So Steam was first - so what? At the time, Steam’s 30% revshare looked good compared to the 50% revshare from retail. Now - it’s ridiculus and oppressive to game developers. Valve became abusive to its partners and employees. It took them for granted.— Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 5. April 2019
I think gamers are going to remain mad for a long time, as these exclusives won’t stop anytime soon. Could last 1 year or more. Steam will be for indy/2nd tier/shovelware/porn, Epic and other launchers for AAA. This seems to be where the market is heading at the moment.— Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 8. April 2019
Developers don’t make games just for fun, it’s also a business. They have bills. Valve basically said “f*** off - we own the PC market - it’s our way or the highway” to these developers. Now Epic is fighting back.— Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 5. April 2019
Geldreich schätzt, dass Epic Games mit den Exklusivdeals weitermachen wird - noch ein Jahr und ggf. darüber hinaus. Sein Blick in die Glaskugel offenbart ebenfalls, dass auf Steam in Zukunft nur noch Indie-Titel, zweitklassige Spiele, Shovelware (viel Quantität, wenig Qualität) und Porno-Spiele veröffentlicht werden. Triple-A-Titel sollen in Zukunft bei Epic Games oder via eigenen Launcher-Programmen der Hersteller/Publisher verfügbar sein. Seiner Ansicht nach wird Epic Games erstmal in Sachen Feature-Vielfalt nachlegen, bis der Epic Games Store die zentralen Features von Steam bietet. Die Kosten der Exklusivdeals seien seiner Ansicht nach kein Problem für Epic Games, da sie nur einen kleinen Teil der Verkäufe ausmachen würden. Wenn Epic Games es mit dem Store nicht schafft, dann werde es einen anderen Kontrahenten geben, der sich gegen Steam auflehnt (Discord oder Origin).
I don’t think it will hurt much because this exclusive trend was already in motion anyway (with publisher-specific launchers). If EGS fails more and more pubs will just use their own launchers or other non-Steam storefronts like Discord or Origin.— Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 8. April 2019
I think what’s likely is that Sweeney will push his team to add features to EGS until it’s somewhat at parity vs. Steam’s key features. The exclusive backlash will only cost them a few percent of sales (maybe 5-10%?)— Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 8. April 2019