 

Steam: Ehemaliger Valve-Mitarbeiter wettert über die 30%-Steuer und die Zerstörung des PC-Markts - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Steam
Service
Entwickler: Valve Software
Publisher: Valve Software
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Bridge Constructor [PC] - 3,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Flame in the Flood [PC] - 2,29 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Trilogy [PC] - 7,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • We Are The Dwarves [PC] - 2,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Mass Effect Trilogy [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Steam: Ehemaliger Valve-Mitarbeiter wettert über die 30%-Steuer und die Zerstörung des PC-Markts

Steam (Service) von Valve Software
Steam (Service) von Valve Software - Bildquelle: Valve Software
Ein ehemaliger Angestellter von Valve Software hat auf Twitter in einer Hasstirade gegen seinen Ex-Arbeitsgeber und vor allem gegen die Vertriebsplattform Steam gewettert. Er ist der Ansicht, dass Steam "das Gaming am PC" mit seiner 30-Prozent-Steuer zerstören würde. Im gleichen Atemzug dankt er Epic Games für den Vorstoß mit dem Epic Games Store. Diese Aussagen stammen von Richard Geldreich, der von 2009 bis 2014 bei Valve Software gearbeitet hat. Schon im vergangenen Jahr rechnete er mit Valve Software ab - damals noch subtiler. Er schimpfte über Unternehmen mit flachen Hierarchien, interne Bonuszahlungen, fragwürdige Neueinstellungen um schnell an neues Know-How zu kommen und "arrogante Leute, die das Chaos überlebt" hätten.

Geldreich unterstellt Valve Software, dass sie dem PC als Spieleplattform mit dem 30%-Umsatzanteil (70 Prozent an die Entwickler/Publisher; 30 Prozent an Steam-Betreiber Valve Software) geschadet hätten und der Epic Games Store (88/12) nun eine neue Chance sei.

Richard Geldreich: "Steam war dabei, das PC-Gaming zu vernichten. Es war eine Steuer in Höhe von 30% für eine ganze Branche. Es war unhaltbar. Ihr habt keine Ahnung, wie profitabel Steam für Valve war. Es war eine virtuelle Gelddruckmaschine. Es hat das gesamte Unternehmen durcheinander gebracht. Epic behebt dieses Problem für alle Spieler. (...) Also war Steam die erste [Plattform] - na und? Damals sah der 30%ige Umsatzanteil von Steam noch gut aus, verglichen mit dem 50%igen Umsatzanteil des Einzelhandels. Heute ist es für Spieleentwickler lächerlich und erdrückend zugleich. Valve hat seine Partner und seine Mitarbeiter ausgenutzt. Sie haben es für selbstverständlich gehalten."



Geldreich schätzt, dass Epic Games mit den Exklusivdeals weitermachen wird - noch ein Jahr und ggf. darüber hinaus. Sein Blick in die Glaskugel offenbart ebenfalls, dass auf Steam in Zukunft nur noch Indie-Titel, zweitklassige Spiele, Shovelware (viel Quantität, wenig Qualität) und Porno-Spiele veröffentlicht werden. Triple-A-Titel sollen in Zukunft bei Epic Games oder via eigenen Launcher-Programmen der Hersteller/Publisher verfügbar sein. Seiner Ansicht nach wird Epic Games erstmal in Sachen Feature-Vielfalt nachlegen, bis der Epic Games Store die zentralen Features von Steam bietet. Die Kosten der Exklusivdeals seien seiner Ansicht nach kein Problem für Epic Games, da sie nur einen kleinen Teil der Verkäufe ausmachen würden. Wenn Epic Games es mit dem Store nicht schafft, dann werde es einen anderen Kontrahenten geben, der sich gegen Steam auflehnt (Discord oder Origin).


Quelle: Twitter, DSOG, Golem

Kommentare

Peter__Piper schrieb am
Der Typ ist ja ne richtige Dramaqueen :lol:
Vor allem sagt er erst, Steam habe den PC Markt kaputt gemacht. Und einen Satz später sagt er das es, gegen die 50% des Einzelhandels, ein guter Deal war. Klingt ein wenig Schizophren :Blauesauge:
Aber ja, Epic der strahlende Retter.
Kann den Typ so nicht ernst nehmen :man_shrugging:
ronny_83 schrieb am
Klusi hat geschrieben: ?
vor 5 Minuten
 Wenn ich meinen Aluhut rauskramen würde, würde ich behaupten, der Herr hat Geld für solche Tweets bekommen. :Blauesauge:
Könnte stimmen. Die exklusive Nennung von EPIC als Weltenretter in diesem Zusammenhang deutet darauf hin. :lol:
Todesglubsch schrieb am
ronny_83 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 8 Minuten
 Damals waren 30% völlig akzeptabel, haben sich nie geändert, aber heute ist es ganz schlimm. So so.
Vor allem hat sich der PC-Markt dank Valve selbst mit diesen 30% komplett erholt. Und nun nagen sie plötzlich alle am Hungertod.
Zumal es für Entwickler und Publisher ein Träumchen war "nur" 30% zahlen zu müssen - im Vergleich zu den Unsummen die man bei einem Retail-Release abdrücken musste.
Und dann waren da noch die Indie-Entwickler, die freudestrahlend endlich ihre Titel ohne Hilfe eines großen Publishers veröffentlichen konnte.
Ich will nicht sagen, dass Valve den PC-Markt "gerettet" hat - oder ihn für uns Spieler "besser" gemacht hat - aber "zerstört" haben sie ihn definitiv nicht.
Klusi hat geschrieben: ?
vor 5 Minuten
 Wenn ich meinen Aluhut rauskramen würde, würde ich behaupten, der Herr hat Geld für solche Tweets bekommen. :Blauesauge:
Er ist doch schon Geldreich? :)
Klusi schrieb am
Klingt ein wenig aufgesetzt. Meckern des Meckerns willen.
Wenn ich meinen Aluhut rauskramen würde, würde ich behaupten, der Herr hat Geld für solche Tweets bekommen. :Blauesauge:
ronny_83 schrieb am
Damals waren 30% völlig akzeptabel, haben sich nie geändert, aber heute ist es ganz schlimm. So so.
Vor allem hat sich der PC-Markt dank Valve selbst mit diesen 30% komplett erholt. Und nun nagen sie plötzlich alle am Hungertod.
schrieb am