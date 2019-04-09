Steam: Ehemaliger Valve-Mitarbeiter wettert über die 30%-Steuer und die Zerstörung des PC-Markts - 4Players.de

So Steam was first - so what? At the time, Steam’s 30% revshare looked good compared to the 50% revshare from retail. Now - it’s ridiculus and oppressive to game developers. Valve became abusive to its partners and employees. It took them for granted. — Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 5. April 2019

I think gamers are going to remain mad for a long time, as these exclusives won’t stop anytime soon. Could last 1 year or more. Steam will be for indy/2nd tier/shovelware/porn, Epic and other launchers for AAA. This seems to be where the market is heading at the moment. — Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 8. April 2019

Developers don’t make games just for fun, it’s also a business. They have bills. Valve basically said “f*** off - we own the PC market - it’s our way or the highway” to these developers. Now Epic is fighting back. — Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 5. April 2019

I don’t think it will hurt much because this exclusive trend was already in motion anyway (with publisher-specific launchers). If EGS fails more and more pubs will just use their own launchers or other non-Steam storefronts like Discord or Origin. — Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 8. April 2019

I think what’s likely is that Sweeney will push his team to add features to EGS until it’s somewhat at parity vs. Steam’s key features. The exclusive backlash will only cost them a few percent of sales (maybe 5-10%?) — Richard Geldreich (@richgel999) 8. April 2019