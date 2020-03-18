 

Steam: Spiele-Festival 2020 (Frühlingsedition) mit über 40 Demos gestartet

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Steam
Service
Entwickler: Valve Software
Publisher: Valve Software
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker [PC] - 11,00 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dead Rising 4 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition [PC] - 24,79 (Gamesplanet)
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [PC] - 17,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition [PC] - 17,40¤ (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Steam Spiele-Festival 2020 (Frühlingsedition) mit über 40 Demos gestartet

Steam (Service) von Valve Software
Steam (Service) von Valve Software - Bildquelle: Valve Software
Das Steam Spiele-Festival 2020 (Frühlingsedition) ist auf Steam angelaufen. Über 40 (kostenlose) Demos von diversen Spielen können bis zum 23. März um 18 Uhr auf Steam ausprobiert werden. Die Spiele von Indie Megabooth, The MIX, Day of the Devs und Wings sollten eigentlich bei der Game Developers Conference 2020 gezeigt werden. Die entsprechende Website der Steam Spiele-Festival 2020 findet ihr hier.


Indie Megabooth Demos
Wings Fund Demos
Day of the Devs
The Mix
Quelle: Steam, Gematsu

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am