Steam: Spiele-Festival 2020 (Frühlingsedition) mit über 40 Demos gestartet

An dieser Stellen sollen Filament, Superliminal, Curious Expedition 2, Eldest Souls, Liberated,Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Hazel Sky, Roki, Necronator: Dead Wrong und Spiritfarer hervorgehoben werden.
Indie Megabooth Demos
- Backworlds (Logic Ember Limited)
- Duster (Coldrice Games)
- Evan’s Remains (Whitethorn Digital / maitan69)
- Filament (Kasedo Games / Beard Envy)
- Going Under (Team17 / AggroCrab)
- Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator (Broken Arms Games)
- HyperParasite (Troglobyte Games / Hound Picked Games)
- Neon Noodles (Vivid Helix)
- Mystic Pillars (Holy Cow Productions)
- Quench (Axon Interactive)
- Tunche (HypeTrain Digital / LEAP Game Studios)
- Sons of Ra (Pharaoh Hound Games)
- Superliminal (Pillow Castle Games)
- We Are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)
- We should talk. (Whitethorn Digital / Insatiable Cycle)
Wings Fund Demos
- Later Daters (Bloom Digital Media)
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates (Cave Monsters)
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio)
Day of the Devs
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Finji / Greg Lobanov)
- Heavenly Bodies (2pt Interactive)
The Mix
- Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio)
- A Space for the Unbound (Toge Productions / Mojiken Studio)
- Carrion (Devolver Digital)
- Coffee Talk (Toge Productions)
- Curious Expedition 2 (Thunderful Publishing / Maschinen-Mensch)
- Divisadero (Team2Bit)
- Eldest Souls (United Label / Fallen Flag Studio)
- EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! (Wallride)
- Embr (Muse Games)
- Garden Story (VIZ Media / Rose City Games)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- Hazel Sky (Another Indie / Coffee Addict Studio)
- Liberated (L.INC / Walkabout / Atomic Wolf)
- Jack Axe (Another Indie / Keybol / Mike Studios)
- Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (Interabang Entertainment / Spoony Bard Productions)
- Mighty Fight Federation (Komi Games)
- Necronator: Dead Wrong (Modern Wolf)
- Neverinth (Another Indie / CreAct Games)
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Zen Studios)
- Klang 2 (Tinimations)
- KungFu Kickball (Blowfish Studios / WhaleFood Games)
- Moncage (Optillusion)
- Raj: An Ancient Epic (Super.com / Nodding Head Games)
- Recompile (Dear Villagers / Phigames)
- Retrograde Arena (Another Indie / Freemergency)
- Rising Hell (Toge Productions / Another Indie / Tahoe Games)
- Roki (United Label / Polygon Treehouse)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Vigil: The Longest Night (Another Indie / Glass Heart Games)
- When the Past Was Around (Toge Productions / Mojiken Studio)