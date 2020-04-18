Steam: Total War: Warhammer 2, Absolver, Beat Hazard etc. können kostenlos ausprobiert werden

Darüber hinaus findet das Publisher-Wochenende von Devolver Digital statt. Spiele des Indie-Publisher wie My Friend Pedro, Shadow Warrior 2, Katana Zero, Gris und Co. werden mit Rabatt angeboten. Kostenlos ausprobieren darf man zudem Absolver und Devolver Bootleg - zur Publisher-Weekend-Website.
WARHAMMER II is free this weekend!
From now until the 19th of April you can play WARHAMMER II for free. We’re also offering up to 75% off all Total War: WARHAMMER games and DLC until the 23rd.
More info here: https://t.co/RZwxauosn8
Check out the sale: https://t.co/lO9gIWhwM2 pic.twitter.com/bqzIRmUt5n
— Total War (@totalwar) April 16, 2020