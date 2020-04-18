 

Steam: Total War: Warhammer 2, Absolver, Beat Hazard etc. können kostenlos ausprobiert werden

An diesem Wochenende können auf Steam wieder mehrere Spiele kostenlos ausprobiert werden. Hierzu gehören diesmal Total War: Warhammer 2, Pride Run, Beat Hazard und Beat Hazard 2, Borderlands Game of the Year - Enhanced Edition, DCS: UH-1H Huey, NASCAR Heat 4, Northgard und TerraTech.

Darüber hinaus findet das Publisher-Wochenende von Devolver Digital statt. Spiele des Indie-Publisher wie My Friend Pedro, Shadow Warrior 2, Katana Zero, Gris und Co. werden mit Rabatt angeboten. Kostenlos ausprobieren darf man zudem Absolver und Devolver Bootleg - zur Publisher-Weekend-Website.

