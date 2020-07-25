Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals: S Definitive Edition: Switch-Umsetzung ist die Grundlage; keine Upgrade-Möglichkeit

Dragon Quest 11S coming to systems aside from switch is great, but for PC and PS4 players of the original version there is a big warning, you have to buy it as its own game and the reason for that is cause this new S release is a port of the switch version aka it looks worse(1/3) pic.twitter.com/ciSLUtv0bM
— Mr.Cheese (@Mrcheese777) July 23, 2020
I love DQ11, its my favorite game from the last 5 years and the added content in S is fantastic, ive pumped hours into this game across PC and Switch, and it bums me out that to get S content Xbox and PC players will experience a worse looking version of the game (3/3) pic.twitter.com/QKINwDv7sS
— Mr.Cheese (@Mrcheese777) July 23, 2020
Außerdem steht fest, dass es keine Upgrade-Möglichkeit von Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (2018: PC & PS4) auf die Dragon Quest 11 S: Streiter des Schicksals - Definitive Edition geben wird. Es muss also die neue Version gekauft werden.
From FAQ page in JP website of DQ XI S
Q: Can we upgrade from the previously released PlayStation 4 version?
A: You cannot upgrade.https://t.co/3KrhPxxfvr pic.twitter.com/lwh15Zx5z2
— é»å§ BlackKite (@bk2128) July 23, 2020
