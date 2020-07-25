 

Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals: S Definitive Edition: Switch-Umsetzung ist die Grundlage; keine Upgrade-Möglichkeit

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals
Entwickler:
Release:
07.2017
04.09.2018
04.09.2018
27.09.2019
04.12.2020
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals
87
Test: Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals
89
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 17,54

Leserwertung: 80% [1]

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Standard Edition - 38,99
  • Two Point Hospital - 9,99
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 16,99
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - 19,99
  • Monopoly Plus - 5,75

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Dragon Quest 11 S: Streiter des Schicksals für PC, PS4 und Xbox One: Switch-Umsetzung bildet die Grundlage

Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix / Nintendo
Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix / Nintendo - Bildquelle: Square Enix / Nintendo
Die jüngst für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One angekündigte Umsetzung von Dragon Quest 11 S: Streiter des Schicksals - Definitive Edition ist eine Umsetzung der Switch-Version des Rollenspiels, dies bestätigte Square Enix im FAQ-Bereich. Als Grundlage wird also nicht die 2018 veröffentlichte Umsetzung (Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age) für PC und PS4 verwendet. Daher wird sich auch die Grafikqualität auf allen Plattformen an der Switch-Umsetzung orientieren, was u.a. als "Downgrade" (Verringerung der Grafikqualität: Texturdetails, Beleuchtung, Schatten, Umgebungskomplexität) angesehen wird.


Außerdem steht fest, dass es keine Upgrade-Möglichkeit von Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (2018: PC & PS4) auf die Dragon Quest 11 S: Streiter des Schicksals - Definitive Edition geben wird. Es muss also die neue Version gekauft werden.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Definitive Edition AnkündigungsTrailer Xbox One PC

Quelle: Mr. Cheese, BlackKite, PushSquare
Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals
ab 17,54 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am