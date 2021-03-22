 

Legends of Ellaria: Strategisches Rollenspiel erscheint Anfang April

Legends of Ellaria
Publisher: Larkon Studio
01.04.2021
Am 1. April gibt es in diesem Jahr nicht nur Scherze, sondern auch ein strategisches Rollenspiel: Larkon Studio hat bekanntgegeben, dass an jenem Donnerstag die Vollversion von Legends of Ellaria auf Steam erscheinen soll. Enthalten sind die komplette Einzelspieler-Kampagne sowie viele Verbesserungen für die virtuelle "Lebensqualität" und weitere Updates, die hier genauer erläutert werden.

Screenshot - Legends of Ellaria (PC)

Screenshot - Legends of Ellaria (PC)

Screenshot - Legends of Ellaria (PC)



In der Early-Access-Phase seien bereits 30.000 Einheiten verkauft worden, so das Studio. Die Macher beschreiben Legends of Ellaria als eine Mischung aus Echtzeit-Strategie und Sandbox-Rollenspiel aus der Ego-Perspektive, in dem man sein eigenes Königreich errichtet, Schlachten bestreitet und eine mittelalterliche Fantasywelt erkundet. Man baut Städte, kümmert sich um wirtschaftliche Angelegenheiten, führt diplomatische Verhandlungen, erhebt Armeen und erweitert sein Reich.

"KEY FEATURES

- Swap between world management, real-time strategy and first-person modes at any time
- Recruit, lead and command your armies both in the battlefield or using RTS mechanics
- Control your character in first or third person, including his / her skills and abilities
- Explore the procedurally generated world of Ellaria. Every region, every city and every dungeon will feel different from any place you have visited in the past.
- Command your soldiers and heroes
- Construct cities building by building, in multiple regions
- Rule your kingdom's economy (and interact with others), while you upgrade your cities, armies and your skills"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access SpielszenenTrailer

Quelle: Larkon Studio
