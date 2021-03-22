Legends of Ellaria: Strategisches Rollenspiel erscheint Anfang April

In der Early-Access-Phase seien bereits 30.000 Einheiten verkauft worden, so das Studio. Die Macher beschreiben Legends of Ellaria als eine Mischung aus Echtzeit-Strategie und Sandbox-Rollenspiel aus der Ego-Perspektive, in dem man sein eigenes Königreich errichtet, Schlachten bestreitet und eine mittelalterliche Fantasywelt erkundet. Man baut Städte, kümmert sich um wirtschaftliche Angelegenheiten, führt diplomatische Verhandlungen, erhebt Armeen und erweitert sein Reich.
"KEY FEATURES
- Swap between world management, real-time strategy and first-person modes at any time
- Recruit, lead and command your armies both in the battlefield or using RTS mechanics
- Control your character in first or third person, including his / her skills and abilities
- Explore the procedurally generated world of Ellaria. Every region, every city and every dungeon will feel different from any place you have visited in the past.
- Command your soldiers and heroes
- Construct cities building by building, in multiple regions
- Rule your kingdom's economy (and interact with others), while you upgrade your cities, armies and your skills"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access SpielszenenTrailer