Humble Bundle: "Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle" mit über 40 Spielen; 100 Prozent der Erlöse werden gespendet

Sämtliche Einnahmen (100 Prozent des Erlöses) gehen an Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen. Die ausgewählten Einrichtungen werden die Gelder für Hilfsmaßnahmen zur Bekämpfung von COVID-19 nutzen. Als Beispiele werden die Bereitstellung von Schutzausrüstung für Gesundheitspersonal und die medizinische Versorgung infizierter Patienten aufgeführt. Die vorläufige Liste der Empfänger lautet Partners in Health, International Rescue Committee, MSF (Doctors Without Borders / Ärzte ohne Grenzen) und Direct Relief.
"Dieses spezielle einwöchige Bundle bietet Spiele und E-Books im Wert von 1.071 Dollar für nur 28 ¤. 100% des Erlöses aus Ihrem Bundle-Kauf gehen an Support-Organisationen, die auf COVID-19 reagieren", schreibt Humble. Das Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle wird bis zum 7. April 2020 zum Verkauf stehen.
Folgen PC-Spiele via Steam sind enthalten:
- Into the Breach
- Undertale
- Hollow Knight
- Wizard of Legend
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- The Witness
- Superhot
- Tilt Brush (Programm)
- LEGO Batman 3
- Killing Floor 2
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- This is the Police
- Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Worms Revolution
- Europa Universalis 4
- Tropico 4
- GNOG
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Psychonauts
- Double Fine Adventure (Movie)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- Pikuniku
- World of Goo
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Hacknet
- A Mortician's Tale
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- Magicka
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Agents of Mayham
- Ducati - 90th Anniversary
- Speed Brawl
- Hiveswap: Act 1
- Alien Spidy
- Stealth Inc 2: Game of Clones
- LostWinds
- Zombotron
Books
- Starfinder: Pact Worlds Campaign Setting
- The Art of Captivating Conversation How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation
- Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft
- Journeys Through Time and Space
- Coping Skills
- Mood Elevator +audiobook
- Prisoners of Our Thoughts +audiobook
- FAIRY TAIL: Happy's Adventure, Volume 1
- Army of Darkness One-Shot Humble Bundle Exclusive
- Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
- The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game
- Oblivion Song Vol. 1
- Saga Vol. 1
- Spawn Origins Vol. 01
- Undiscovered Country issue 1
- Criminal Vol. 1
- Nowhere Man Vol 1
- Mindfulness for Kids
- Automate the Boring Stuff with Python
- Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass
- Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 1
- Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 2
- Animal Kind
Programm
- Music Maker EDM Edition