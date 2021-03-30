 

Escape from Tarkov: Update 0.12.10 bringt u.a. Wasser-Notrationen und Erste-Hilfe-Kits

Escape from Tarkov
Entwickler:
Publisher: Battlestate Games
Release:
2022
Escape from Tarkov
 
 
Nachrichten

von ,

Escape from Tarkov: Update 0.12.10 bringt u.a. Wasser-Notrationen und Erste-Hilfe-Kits

Escape from Tarkov (Shooter) von Battlestate Games
Escape from Tarkov (Shooter) von Battlestate Games - Bildquelle: Battlestate Games
Battlestate Games hat im offiziellen Forum von Escape from Tarkov verkündet, dass am heutigen Dienstag, 30. März 2021 das Update 0.12.10 veröffentlicht wird. Es soll im Hardcore-Shooter u.a. die Lautstärke des Regens um 30% reduzieren und das Leben mit neuen Gegenständen wie Wasser-Notrationen oder Erste-Hilfe-Kits erleichtern. Hier die vorläufigen offiziellen Patch-Notes; die Links zu den Übersetzungen finden sich hier:

"Preliminary patch notes for the 0.12.10 patch!

Added 

  • New voices for scav bosses (Reshala, Sanitar and Gluhar) 
  • New actions and conditions of Scavs and sounds for them
  • New clothing for USEC, BEAR and Scavs 
  • New equipment 
    • Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (SURPAT)
    • Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (Black)
    • Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown (multicam)
    • Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown
    • Hunting vest Umka Ð33-SET1
    • Chest rig CSA
    • LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (olive)
    • LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (tan)
    • Backpack Eberlestock G2 Gunslinger II (dry earth)
    • Ballistic glasses NPP Condor (with additional armor protection for eyes) 
    • Active headset Opsmen Earmor M32
    • GP-7 gas mask
    • Army cap in several variations of colors and camouflage


New items 

  • Emergency water ration
  • Hemostatic tourniquet CAT
  • AFAK personal tactical first aid kit
  • New ammo 
    • 7.62x39 mm MAI AP
    • 5.56x45 mm SSA AP
    • 5.56x45 mm Mk 318 Mod 0 (SOST)
  • STM-9 pistol caliber carbine
  • PL-15 pistol 
  • New gun parts
  • UVSR Taiga-1 Special melee/tool
  • New barter items
    • TP-200 TNT brick
    • Ratchet wrench
    • Can of thermite
  • New filter for the stash "items found in raid" 
  • Sorting of quests by current location 
  • The message "Item already purchased" has been moved to notification
  • When you double-tap the "voiceline" key, aggressive phrases will be played (as in combat) 
  • When placing a new offer, the item selection window appears to the left 
  • Experience category icons on the post-raid screen


Changed

  • The Steam Audio option is back after fixes 
  • Thermal imaging rendering system 
    • The loot is no longer highlighted
    • The new system will allow further dynamic temperature changes (heating, cooling)
    • Optimizations for improved performance when using a thermal imager or thermal imaging sights
  • The Fence's offers are no longer displayed in the flea market 
  • Rain sound is now 30% quieter 
  • Reduced Strength and Endurance bonuses 
  • Adjusted player spawns on Customs 
  • Increased "Hideout Management" levelling speed if "Solar Batteries" block is built 
  • Simplified the Attention skill progression 
  • Simplified the Mag drills skill progression 
  • Missing items from the Scav after the end of a raid, if at this point there was a game update or the backend was unavailable for other reasons 


Fixed

  • High volume breathing of some BEAR and USEÐ¡ voices 
  • One of the bugs with grenades explosion without sound and explosion effect 
  • The lightning issue when spawning on Interchange 
  • Empty quick healing screen 
  • Error 228, if filter end while crafting purified water 
  • Resetting the progress of the "Mag drills" skill after leaving a raid
  • Inability to load into the game if you take in a raid a lot of maps with tags 
  • Reset the selected character customization lower to the standard
  • Car extract sometimes failed to trigger at the end of the exfil timer
  • Difference in the time flow of the Hideout generator 
  • Playing the sound of a distant gunshot while the shooter is in close proximity to the player  
  • Bots not spawning in the Factory offline in Horde mode 
  • Various places on locations where it rained indoors 
  • Ability to save the preset if there are critical parts missing on it 
  • The player received an outdated invitation to the group after restarting the client 
  • Missing shadows on Factory after the reconnect 
  • Currency conversion error in the client (when exchanging currencies on the client, the resulting amount was shown slightly less than necessary) 
  • Availability of container sorting on screens where it should not be
  • Examining an item on the Scav's item transfer screen did not work if the item is on the Scav 
  • Sounds of falling casings and ricochets of bullets were audible for players in the bunker from outside the area on the Reserve location  
  • Inability to insure a Cultist knife 
  • Lack of localization of firing mode in a raid 
  • Looking for notes in a player's profile 
  • Various minor adjustments to the locations 
  • Various minor bugs
  • Various network errors
  • Other errors (spamming errors, critical errors that cause crashes and disconnects, errors 228, etc.) 


AI changes

  • Bots on the move now shoot even less accurately than bots that are stationary.
  • Changed the parameters of the effect of bushes on the visibility of bots (bots now see worse)
  • Slowed down the reaction of normal bots when detecting the player
  • Changed parameters of player tracking at the last point (bots follow the point less)
  • The maximum enemy detection radius of bots has been reduced
  • Bots now do not fire while changing position to prone
  • Fixed bosses spawn when they could appear without guards
  • Fixed behavior when the boss did not attack an enemy in offline mode
  • Fixed sniper bots spawn 
  • Various server bugs related to bots 


Optimization

  • Changes to the shader system
    • Eliminates some of the freezes and micro freezes that were caused by shaders, at the beginning of a raid, during combat contact, and during visual effects
    • Memory optimization
  • Improved and corrected option in the Mip Streaming setting 
    • Significantly optimizes the consumption of video memory (for graphics cards with a large amount of VRAM) and RAM (for systems with a small amount of VRAM) in the game, which provides smoother rendering and reduces the number of micro freezes associated with loading textures
    • Option is now available at any texture quality, not just for high settings
    • Option is disabled by default.
    • On low texture settings in raids, some item icons may be unclear when the mip-streaming option is enabled 
    • Changing the texture quality option and Mip Streaming is not available in online raids (because there may be a delay due to loading/unloading of textures), but is available in offline raids and in the menu
    • For an efficient texture streaming system, it is highly desirable to place the Windows swap file on an SSD


REGIONAL TRANSLATIONS:

  • Czech translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our moderator and sherpa @ErrorCZE
  • Italian translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our emissary @ZioEnzo
  • Persian translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our sherpa @Ewalker_Duty
  • Estonian translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our emissary @MrM3atball
  • German translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our emissary @PIK
  • Dutch translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our emissary @Kaano
  • Portuguese translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our moderator and emissary @Alexandre_5
  • French translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our emissary and wiki specialist @titi4600
  • Arabic translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our emissary @FlokiiiMVP
  • Turkish translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our veteran emissary and support specialist @Dimitri468
  • Hungarian translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our emissary @Settenke
  • Chinese translation can be found here, thanks to the work of our Chinese community manager @Mage_Elminster
  • Spanish translation can be found here, thanks to the work of moderator and emissary @andresto"


Letztes aktuelles Video: Streets of TarkovTeaser

Quelle: Offizielles Forum
