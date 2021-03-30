Escape from Tarkov: Update 0.12.10 bringt u.a. Wasser-Notrationen und Erste-Hilfe-Kits

"Preliminary patch notes for the 0.12.10 patch!
Added
- New voices for scav bosses (Reshala, Sanitar and Gluhar)
- New actions and conditions of Scavs and sounds for them
- New clothing for USEC, BEAR and Scavs
- New equipment
- Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (SURPAT)
- Chest rig Azimuth SS Zhuk (Black)
- Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown (multicam)
- Tactical sling Hazard4 Takedown
- Hunting vest Umka Ð33-SET1
- Chest rig CSA
- LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (olive)
- LBT 6094A Slick Plate Carrier (tan)
- Backpack Eberlestock G2 Gunslinger II (dry earth)
- Ballistic glasses NPP Condor (with additional armor protection for eyes)
- Active headset Opsmen Earmor M32
- GP-7 gas mask
- Army cap in several variations of colors and camouflage
New items
- Emergency water ration
- Hemostatic tourniquet CAT
- AFAK personal tactical first aid kit
- New ammo
- 7.62x39 mm MAI AP
- 5.56x45 mm SSA AP
- 5.56x45 mm Mk 318 Mod 0 (SOST)
- STM-9 pistol caliber carbine
- PL-15 pistol
- New gun parts
- UVSR Taiga-1 Special melee/tool
- New barter items
- TP-200 TNT brick
- Ratchet wrench
- Can of thermite
- New filter for the stash "items found in raid"
- Sorting of quests by current location
- The message "Item already purchased" has been moved to notification
- When you double-tap the "voiceline" key, aggressive phrases will be played (as in combat)
- When placing a new offer, the item selection window appears to the left
- Experience category icons on the post-raid screen
Changed
- The Steam Audio option is back after fixes
- Thermal imaging rendering system
- The loot is no longer highlighted
- The new system will allow further dynamic temperature changes (heating, cooling)
- Optimizations for improved performance when using a thermal imager or thermal imaging sights
- The Fence's offers are no longer displayed in the flea market
- Rain sound is now 30% quieter
- Reduced Strength and Endurance bonuses
- Adjusted player spawns on Customs
- Increased "Hideout Management" levelling speed if "Solar Batteries" block is built
- Simplified the Attention skill progression
- Simplified the Mag drills skill progression
- Missing items from the Scav after the end of a raid, if at this point there was a game update or the backend was unavailable for other reasons
Fixed
- High volume breathing of some BEAR and USEÐ¡ voices
- One of the bugs with grenades explosion without sound and explosion effect
- The lightning issue when spawning on Interchange
- Empty quick healing screen
- Error 228, if filter end while crafting purified water
- Resetting the progress of the "Mag drills" skill after leaving a raid
- Inability to load into the game if you take in a raid a lot of maps with tags
- Reset the selected character customization lower to the standard
- Car extract sometimes failed to trigger at the end of the exfil timer
- Difference in the time flow of the Hideout generator
- Playing the sound of a distant gunshot while the shooter is in close proximity to the player
- Bots not spawning in the Factory offline in Horde mode
- Various places on locations where it rained indoors
- Ability to save the preset if there are critical parts missing on it
- The player received an outdated invitation to the group after restarting the client
- Missing shadows on Factory after the reconnect
- Currency conversion error in the client (when exchanging currencies on the client, the resulting amount was shown slightly less than necessary)
- Availability of container sorting on screens where it should not be
- Examining an item on the Scav's item transfer screen did not work if the item is on the Scav
- Sounds of falling casings and ricochets of bullets were audible for players in the bunker from outside the area on the Reserve location
- Inability to insure a Cultist knife
- Lack of localization of firing mode in a raid
- Looking for notes in a player's profile
- Various minor adjustments to the locations
- Various minor bugs
- Various network errors
- Other errors (spamming errors, critical errors that cause crashes and disconnects, errors 228, etc.)
AI changes
- Bots on the move now shoot even less accurately than bots that are stationary.
- Changed the parameters of the effect of bushes on the visibility of bots (bots now see worse)
- Slowed down the reaction of normal bots when detecting the player
- Changed parameters of player tracking at the last point (bots follow the point less)
- The maximum enemy detection radius of bots has been reduced
- Bots now do not fire while changing position to prone
- Fixed bosses spawn when they could appear without guards
- Fixed behavior when the boss did not attack an enemy in offline mode
- Fixed sniper bots spawn
- Various server bugs related to bots
Optimization
- Changes to the shader system
- Eliminates some of the freezes and micro freezes that were caused by shaders, at the beginning of a raid, during combat contact, and during visual effects
- Memory optimization
- Improved and corrected option in the Mip Streaming setting
- Significantly optimizes the consumption of video memory (for graphics cards with a large amount of VRAM) and RAM (for systems with a small amount of VRAM) in the game, which provides smoother rendering and reduces the number of micro freezes associated with loading textures
- Option is now available at any texture quality, not just for high settings
- Option is disabled by default.
- On low texture settings in raids, some item icons may be unclear when the mip-streaming option is enabled
- Changing the texture quality option and Mip Streaming is not available in online raids (because there may be a delay due to loading/unloading of textures), but is available in offline raids and in the menu
- For an efficient texture streaming system, it is highly desirable to place the Windows swap file on an SSD
