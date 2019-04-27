Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: Season Pass: Die drei Flugzeuge stehen fest - 4Players.de

 

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: Season Pass: Die drei Flugzeuge stehen fest

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - Season Pass: Die drei Flugzeuge stehen fest

Der Season Pass von Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown wird bekanntlich sechs zusätzliche Inhaltspakete (drei Original-Flugzeuge und drei Missionen) umfassen. Die drei Flugzeuge hat Bandai Namco Entertainment nun vorgestellt.

Den Auftakt macht die ADF-11F Raven am 22. Mai 2019. Am 26. Juni 2019 folgt die ADF-01 Falken. Last but not least hebt am 31. Juli 2019 die ADFX-01 Morgan ab. Jedes Flugzeug wird über eine Spezialwaffe sowie zusätzliche Skins und Embleme verfügen. Die drei DLC-Flugzeuge wird man im Story-Modus und im Multiplayer nutzen können.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Season Pass Trailer


DLC 1: ADF-11F Raven (May 22)
  • New Aircraft: ADF-11F Raven. A manned version of the large fighter developed in Erusea. Its ADF-11 nose unit is uniquely equipped with an F-type flight unit designed for combat.
  • New Special weapon: UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)
  • Exclusive skins and emblems

DLC 2: ADF-01 Falken (June 26)
  • New Aircraft: ADF-01 Falken. A large fighter developed by North Osea Gründer Industries. Representing the culmination of Belka’s military technology, it is highly maneuverable, capable of stealth flight and loaded with high-output lasers and fuel air explosive (FAE) bombs.
  • New Special weapon: FAEB (Fuel-Air Explosive Bomb)
  • Exclusive skins and emblems

DLC 3: ADFX-01 Morgan (July 31)
  • New Aircraft: ADFX-01 Morgan.  A large, multi-role, experimental Belkan aircraft later completed by the Allied Forces. Loaded with equipment such as high-output lasers and multi-use air-burst missiles, it is an incredibly diverse fighter.
  • New Special weapon: MPBM (Multi-Purpose Burst Missile)
  • Exclusive skins and emblems

Quelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
