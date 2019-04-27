Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: Season Pass: Die drei Flugzeuge stehen fest - 4Players.de

Den Auftakt macht die ADF-11F Raven am 22. Mai 2019. Am 26. Juni 2019 folgt die ADF-01 Falken. Last but not least hebt am 31. Juli 2019 die ADFX-01 Morgan ab. Jedes Flugzeug wird über eine Spezialwaffe sowie zusätzliche Skins und Embleme verfügen. Die drei DLC-Flugzeuge wird man im Story-Modus und im Multiplayer nutzen können.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Season Pass Trailer
DLC 1: ADF-11F Raven (May 22)
- New Aircraft: ADF-11F Raven. A manned version of the large fighter developed in Erusea. Its ADF-11 nose unit is uniquely equipped with an F-type flight unit designed for combat.
- New Special weapon: UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)
- Exclusive skins and emblems
DLC 2: ADF-01 Falken (June 26)
- New Aircraft: ADF-01 Falken. A large fighter developed by North Osea Gründer Industries. Representing the culmination of Belka’s military technology, it is highly maneuverable, capable of stealth flight and loaded with high-output lasers and fuel air explosive (FAE) bombs.
- New Special weapon: FAEB (Fuel-Air Explosive Bomb)
- Exclusive skins and emblems
DLC 3: ADFX-01 Morgan (July 31)
- New Aircraft: ADFX-01 Morgan. A large, multi-role, experimental Belkan aircraft later completed by the Allied Forces. Loaded with equipment such as high-output lasers and multi-use air-burst missiles, it is an incredibly diverse fighter.
- New Special weapon: MPBM (Multi-Purpose Burst Missile)
- Exclusive skins and emblems