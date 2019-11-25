Kojima Productions: Das nächste Projekt? Hideo Kojima denkt über ein Horror-Spiel nach - 4Players.de

Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ? vor 24 Minuten (...)so finde ich diesen Tweet mal wieder leicht dezent zum Kotzen. (...)so finde ich diesen Tweet mal wieder leicht dezent zum Kotzen.

Der Tweet ist besonders witzig, wenn man das Interview mit Kojima bei Rocket Beans TV gesehen hat, wo er das ziemlich direkt einfach sagt, dass er definitiv noch ein Horrorspiel entwickeln will.Mittlerweile schwer zu sagen, aus welchem Grund er das macht: Weil er das wirklich so will oder ob er den Gag, dass aus jeder Silbe von ihm irgendwas für News gezogen wird, einfach mitmacht.Ich bin da sehr distanziert inzwischen. Hab von Death Stranding den ersten Trailer gesehen und danach nicht mehr gesehen, gehört oder gelesen, meine Kaufentscheidung war ohnehin gesichert. Alleine aus dem Grund, zu sehen, was dabei rauskommt, wenn kein Komani mehr an Bord ist und er sich mehr oder weniger frei austoben kann.