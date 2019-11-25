 

Kojima Productions: Das nächste Projekt? Hideo Kojima denkt über ein Horror-Spiel nach - 4Players.de

Kojima Productions
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Nachrichten

von ,

Das nächste Projekt? Hideo Kojima denkt über ein Horror-Spiel nach

Kojima Productions (Unternehmen) von Kojima Productions
Was nimmt Hideo Kojima nach Death Stranding als Nächstes in Angriff? Via Twitter deutete der Entwickler an, Interesse an einem Horror-Projekt zu haben. Sein letztes Horror-Vorhaben (P.T. bzw. Silent Hills) wurde von Konami bekanntlich eingestellt.

Er schrieb: "Um das furchterregendste Horrorspiel zu kreieren, werde ich mir gruselige Filme ansehen, um meine Horror-Seele zu erwecken. The Eye war der thailändische Horrorfilm, den ich mir bei der Entwicklung von P.T. ausgeliehen hatte, doch er war zu gruselig, um ihn zu Ende zu schauen. Die Verpackung ist schon so gruselig, so dass ich mir nur die Disc ausgeliehen habe. Werde ich es schaffen, ihn bis zu Ende zu gucken?"

Quelle: Twitter

Kommentare

Xris schrieb am
Hmm wie da wohl das Gameplay aussehen würde? :lol:
The_Outlaw schrieb am
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
vor 24 Minuten
 (...)so finde ich diesen Tweet mal wieder leicht dezent zum Kotzen.
Der Tweet ist besonders witzig, wenn man das Interview mit Kojima bei Rocket Beans TV gesehen hat, wo er das ziemlich direkt einfach sagt, dass er definitiv noch ein Horrorspiel entwickeln will. :lol:
Mittlerweile schwer zu sagen, aus welchem Grund er das macht: Weil er das wirklich so will oder ob er den Gag, dass aus jeder Silbe von ihm irgendwas für News gezogen wird, einfach mitmacht.
Ich bin da sehr distanziert inzwischen. Hab von Death Stranding den ersten Trailer gesehen und danach nicht mehr gesehen, gehört oder gelesen, meine Kaufentscheidung war ohnehin gesichert. Alleine aus dem Grund, zu sehen, was dabei rauskommt, wenn kein Komani mehr an Bord ist und er sich mehr oder weniger frei austoben kann.
Kolelaser schrieb am
Würde ich sehr begrüßen. Bis auf einige Remakes und paar schlechte Indies liegt das gesamte Genre ja momentan Brach. Kam 2019 überhaupt ein gutes neues Horror Game raus ? Kojima ist sicher jemand der dem Genre neue Impulse geben kann. PT war sicherlich mit das grusligste was ich die letzten 10 Jahre gezockt hab. Drauf hat ers in Kombination mit Junji It? und guillermo del toro könnte was richtig großartiges entstehen. Grad Kojima seine kreativität und 4 Wall Breaks könnten da neue Maßstäbe setzen. Bitte lass es wahr werden.
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Auch wenn ich Silent Hills hervorragend fand (wenn auch nicht ganz 100% im SH-Stil) und ich mich grundsätzlich über einen guten Psycho-Horror freue, so finde ich diesen Tweet mal wieder leicht dezent zum Kotzen. Hängt vielleicht mit der englischen Übersetzung zusammen, aber etwas Zurückhaltung könnte dem Mann gut tun. Dagegen ist Molyneux ja ein richtiger Amateur.
schrieb am