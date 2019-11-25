Kojima Productions: Das nächste Projekt? Hideo Kojima denkt über ein Horror-Spiel nach - 4Players.de

Er schrieb: "Um das furchterregendste Horrorspiel zu kreieren, werde ich mir gruselige Filme ansehen, um meine Horror-Seele zu erwecken. The Eye war der thailändische Horrorfilm, den ich mir bei der Entwicklung von P.T. ausgeliehen hatte, doch er war zu gruselig, um ihn zu Ende zu schauen. Die Verpackung ist schon so gruselig, so dass ich mir nur die Disc ausgeliehen habe. Werde ich es schaffen, ihn bis zu Ende zu gucken?"
As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt
— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019