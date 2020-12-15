 

Kojima Productions: Neuigkeiten zum fünfjährigen Jubiläum

Kojima Productions: Neuigkeiten zum fünfjährigen Jubiläum

Huch, ist das Drama zwischen Hideo Kojima und Konami jetzt echt schon so lange her? Wie dem auch sei: Am 16. Dezember feiert Kojima Productions bereits sein fünfjähriges Bestehen und will anlässlich dieses Feiertags ein paar "interessante und aufregende Neuigkeiten" verkünden. So wird es zumindest über den offiziellen Twitter-Kanal des Studios von Hideo Kojima kommuniziert, sogar inklusive einer konkreten Uhrzeit: Das News-Update soll morgen um 6 Uhr (MEZ) erfolgen.

Nach der Trennung von Konami hat Kojima Productions mit Death Stranding bisher einen Titel veröffentlicht, der bei uns 2019 aber gleich als Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet wurde. In diesem Jahr folgte noch eine PC-Umsetzung, die über Publisher 505 Games erschien.
