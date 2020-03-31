Xbox Games with Gold: Im April 2020 u.a. mit Project Cars 2 und Fable Anniversary

Xbox Games with Gold im April 2020:
- Project Cars 2 (69,99 Euro) ist vom 1. April bis 30. April auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Das Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (22,49 Euro) ist vom 16. April bis 15. Mai auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Fable Anniversary (39,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. April auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Toybox Turbos (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. April bis 30. April auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Xbox Games with Gold im März 2020:
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season (14,99 Dollar) ist vom 1. bis 31. März auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (19,99 Dollar) ist vom 16. März bis 15. April auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 (39,99 Dollar) ist vom 1. bis 15. März auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Sonic Generations (19,99 Dollar) ist vom 16. bis 31. März auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.