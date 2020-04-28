Xbox Games with Gold: Im Mai 2020 u.a. mit V-Rally 4 und Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Xbox Games with Gold im Mai 2020:
- V-Rally 4 (59,99 Euro) ist vom 1. Mai bis 31. Mai auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr (39,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Mai bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Sensible World of Soccer (9,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Overlord 2 (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 30. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Xbox Games with Gold im April 2020:
- Project Cars 2 (69,99 Euro) ist vom 1. April bis 30. April auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Das Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (22,49 Euro) ist vom 16. April bis 15. Mai auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Fable Anniversary (39,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. April auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Toybox Turbos (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. April bis 30. April auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Mai 2020