 

Xbox Games with Gold: Im Juli 2020 u.a. mit WRC 8 und Dunk Lords

Xbox Games with Gold
Xbox Games with Gold (Service) von Microsoft
Das Games-with-Gold-Lineup für Juli 2020 steht fest. Für Xbox One sind WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (zum Test) und Dunk Lords (2v2-Basketballprügelspiel) dabei. Auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 können Saints Row 2 (zum Test) und Juju runtergeladen werden.

Xbox Games with Gold im Juli 2020:
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (59,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Dunk Lords (19,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juli bis 15. August auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Saints Row 2 (9,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
  • Juju (14,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar

Xbox Games with Gold im Juni 2020:
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Coffee Talk (13,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juni bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Destroy All Humans! (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
  • Sine Mora (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar

Quelle: Microsoft

