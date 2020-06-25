Xbox Games with Gold: Im Juli 2020 u.a. mit WRC 8 und Dunk Lords

Xbox Games with Gold im Juli 2020:
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (59,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Dunk Lords (19,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juli bis 15. August auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Saints Row 2 (9,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
- Juju (14,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
Xbox Games with Gold im Juni 2020:
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Coffee Talk (13,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juni bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Destroy All Humans! (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
- Sine Mora (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar