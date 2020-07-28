Xbox Games with Gold: Im August 2020 u.a. mit Portal Knights und Override: Mech City Brawl

Xbox Games with Gold im August 2020:
- Portal Knights ist vom 1. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Override: Mech City Brawl ist vom 16. August bis zum 15. September auf Xbox One verfügbar
- MX Unleashed ist vom 1. bis zum 15. August auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
- Red Faction 2 ist vom 16. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
Xbox Games with Gold im Juli 2020:
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (59,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Dunk Lords (19,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juli bis 15. August auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Saints Row 2 (9,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
- Juju (14,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar