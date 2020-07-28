 

Xbox Games with Gold: Im August 2020 u.a. mit Portal Knights und Override: Mech City Brawl

Xbox Games with Gold
Xbox Games with Gold: Im August 2020 u.a. mit Portal Knights und Override: Mech City Brawl

Das Games-with-Gold-Lineup für Spieler mit einer aktiven Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitgliedschaft für August 2020 steht fest. Portal Knights und Override: Mech City Brawl sind für Xbox One vorgesehen. Auf Xbox 360 und ebenfalls auf Xbox One können MX Unleashed und Red Faction 2 runtergeladen werden.

Xbox Games with Gold im August 2020:
  • Portal Knights ist vom 1. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Override: Mech City Brawl ist vom 16. August bis zum 15. September auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • MX Unleashed ist vom 1. bis zum 15. August auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
  • Red Faction 2 ist vom 16. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar

Xbox Games with Gold im Juli 2020:
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (59,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Dunk Lords (19,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juli bis 15. August auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Saints Row 2 (9,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
  • Juju (14,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar

EvilTwin2017 schrieb am
Positiv: ich habe sie alle vier noch nicht ... :Blauesauge:
Fargard schrieb am
Michse sein unterwältigt.
EvilTwin2017 schrieb am
Ja, schwach. Der Gamepass wird gehegt und gepflegt, Games with Gold wird seit einiger Zeit vernachlässigt
