Xbox Games with Gold: Im Mai 2021 u.a. mit Armello und Dungeons 3

Xbox Games with Gold im Mai 2021:
- Armello ist vom 1. bis 31. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Dungeons 3 ist vom 16. Mai bis 15. Juni auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- LEGO Batman ist vom 1. bis 15. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Tropico 4 ist vom 16. bis zum 31. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Xbox Games with Gold im April 2021:
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ist vom 1. bis 30. April auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Truck Racing Championship ist vom 16. April bis 15. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Dark Void ist vom 1. bis 15. April auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Hard Corps: Uprising ist vom 16. bis zum 30. April auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Letztes aktuelles Video: May 2021 Games with Gold