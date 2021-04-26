Xbox Games with Gold: Im Mai 2021 u.a. mit Armello und Dungeons 3

Armello ist vom 1. bis 31. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

Dungeons 3 ist vom 16. Mai bis 15. Juni auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

LEGO Batman ist vom 1. bis 15. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Tropico 4 ist vom 16. bis zum 31. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ist vom 1. bis 30. April auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

Truck Racing Championship ist vom 16. April bis 15. Mai auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

Dark Void ist vom 1. bis 15. April auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Hard Corps: Uprising ist vom 16. bis zum 30. April auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Abonnenten von Xbox Live Gold und auch vom Xbox Game Pass Ultimate erhalten im Mai 2021 im Rahmen von "Games with Gold" wieder Zugriff auf vier Spiele. Dabei stehen den Nutzern zwei Titel speziell für Xbox Series X|S sowie Xbox One und zwei weitere Spiele für Xbox 360 zur Verfügung, die sich dank Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One spielen lassen.Xbox Games with Gold im Mai 2021:Xbox Games with Gold im April 2021:Letztes aktuelles Video: May 2021 Games with Gold