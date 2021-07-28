Xbox Games with Gold: Im August 2021 mit Darksiders 3, Yooka-Laylee und Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Xbox Games with Gold im August 2021:
- Darksiders 3 ist vom 1. bis 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Yooka-Laylee ist vom 16. August bis 15. September auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Lost Planet 3 ist vom 1. bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves ist vom 16. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Xbox Games with Gold im Juli 2021:
- Planet Alpha ist vom 1. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break ist vom 16. Juli bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Conker: Live & Reloaded ist vom 1. bis 15. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Hydro Thunder ist vom 16. bis zum 31. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.