 

Xbox Games with Gold: Im August 2021 mit Darksiders 3, Yooka-Laylee und Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Xbox Games with Gold (Service) von Microsoft
Microsoft hat die vier Spiele bekanntgegeben, die im August 2021 bei Games with Gold dabei sein werden - also für Abonnenten von Xbox Live Gold oder vom Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Den Nutzern stehen zwei Titel für Xbox Series X|S sowie Xbox One und zwei weitere Spiele für Xbox 360 zur Verfügung, die sich dank Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf den neueren Xbox-Konsolen spielen lassen.

Xbox Games with Gold im August 2021:
  • Darksiders 3 ist vom 1. bis 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Yooka-Laylee ist vom 16. August bis 15. September auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Lost Planet 3 ist vom 1. bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves ist vom 16. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Xbox Games with Gold im Juli 2021:
  • Planet Alpha ist vom 1. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break ist vom 16. Juli bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Conker: Live & Reloaded ist vom 1. bis 15. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
  • Hydro Thunder ist vom 16. bis zum 31. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.


Quelle: Microsoft
