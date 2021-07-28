Xbox Games with Gold: Im August 2021 mit Darksiders 3, Yooka-Laylee und Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Darksiders 3 ist vom 1. bis 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

Yooka-Laylee ist vom 16. August bis 15. September auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

Lost Planet 3 ist vom 1. bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves ist vom 16. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Planet Alpha ist vom 1. bis 31. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break ist vom 16. Juli bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.

Conker: Live & Reloaded ist vom 1. bis 15. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Hydro Thunder ist vom 16. bis zum 31. Juli auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Microsoft hat die vier Spiele bekanntgegeben, die im August 2021 bei Games with Gold dabei sein werden - also für Abonnenten von Xbox Live Gold oder vom Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Den Nutzern stehen zwei Titel für Xbox Series X|S sowie Xbox One und zwei weitere Spiele für Xbox 360 zur Verfügung, die sich dank Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf den neueren Xbox-Konsolen spielen lassen.Xbox Games with Gold im August 2021:Xbox Games with Gold im Juli 2021: