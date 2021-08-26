Xbox Games with Gold: Im September 2021 mit Warhammer Chaosbane, Mulaka und Zone of the Enders 3D Collection

Xbox Games with Gold im September 2021:
- Warhammer: Chaosbane ist vom 1. bis 30. September auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Mulaka ist vom 16. September bis 15. Oktober auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Zone of the Enders 3D Collection ist vom 1. bis 15. September auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Samurai Shodown 2 ist vom 16. bis zum 30. September auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Xbox Games with Gold im August 2021:
- Darksiders 3 ist vom 1. bis 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Yooka-Laylee ist vom 16. August bis 15. September auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
- Lost Planet 3 ist vom 1. bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves ist vom 16. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.