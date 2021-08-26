 

Xbox Games with Gold: Im September 2021 mit Warhammer Chaosbane, Mulaka und Zone of the Enders 3D Collection

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Xbox Games with Gold: Im September 2021 mit Warhammer Chaosbane, Mulaka und Zone of the Enders 3D Collection

Xbox Games with Gold (Service) von Microsoft
Xbox Games with Gold (Service) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die vier Spiele bekanntgegeben, die im September 2021 bei Games with Gold dabei sein werden - also für Abonnenten von Xbox Live Gold oder vom Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Den Nutzern stehen zwei Titel für Xbox Series X|S sowie Xbox One und zwei weitere Spiele für Xbox 360 zur Verfügung, die sich dank Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf den neueren Xbox-Konsolen spielen lassen.

Xbox Games with Gold im September 2021:
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane ist vom 1. bis 30. September auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Mulaka ist vom 16. September bis 15. Oktober auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Zone of the Enders 3D Collection ist vom 1. bis 15. September auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
  • Samurai Shodown 2 ist vom 16. bis zum 30. September auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Xbox Games with Gold im August 2021:
  • Darksiders 3 ist vom 1. bis 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Yooka-Laylee ist vom 16. August bis 15. September auf Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Lost Planet 3 ist vom 1. bis 15. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves ist vom 16. bis zum 31. August auf Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.


Quelle: Microsoft
Anzeige: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 44,99 ● Apple TV 4K (64GB) 179,00 ● Ring Fit Adventure 64,99

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am