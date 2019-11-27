Stardew Valley: Großes Inhalts-Update liefert Romantik, Kosmetik, Fischfarmen und Geheimnisse - 4Players.de

Das große, schon vor einiger Zeit angekündigte Update für Stardew Valley ist seit gestern auf Steam & GOG für PC, Mac und Linux erhältlich. Der kostenlose Patch für das Bauernhof-Abenteuer enthält laut offizieller Website nicht nur "tonnenweise 'Quality of life'-Features" sowie zahlreiche Bugfixes, sondern auch frische Inhalte wie ein neues Geheimnis im späten Spielverlauf, das sich um ein verlassenes Gebäude dreht.
Neue Charakter-Events nach der Heirat sollen dem Alltag der Ehegattin bzw. des Ehegatten mehr Handlung verpassen. Zudem gibt es neue Teiche und Fischfarmen, eine neue Karten-Aufteilung im Multiplayer und vieles mehr. Die Konsolen- und Mobil-Versionen des Spiels sollen "bald" mit dem Update versorgt werden. Zum kompletten Changelog (inklusive Spoilern) geht es hier.
"- There is a new end-game mystery, involving an abandoned building…
- Added some more character events… including a new 14-heart event for every spouse. I wanted to show a little more about what each spouse is up to after marriage, and give you another thing to look forward to after marriage.
- Added Fish Ponds, a new farm building that allows you to raise fish and harvest a variety of items from them. Most fish will produce roe, which can be processed further in a preserves jar. Some fish produce other things, though, and many also produce secondary items that can be useful.
- Added a new farm map: Four Corners
- Four Corners is perfect for the new separate money option in multiplayer, since each farmer can have their own quadrant to live in. But it’s also fun for single player or cooperative farms. Each quadrant has a different perk, but the intruding cliffs reduce your total farming area. Another interesting feature is that the greenhouse, farm cave and pet area are located in the center of the farm.
- Over 60 new items, some fun, some practical and some powerful
- Added 24 new hairstyles, 181 new shirts, 35 new hats, 14 new pants , and 2 new boots
- Junimo Kart has been almost completely re-done
- Sheds can be upgraded to double their interior size:
- Added 2 new monsters and 2 new alternative levels to the mines
- A new type of upgrade at the Blacksmith’s
- An emote menu for your farmer (default key is Y)
- This update also includes a huge amount of Quality of Life improvements, like being able to stack “big” items (like kegs), or seeing the Junimo Note icon pulse when hovering over an item that’s required for a bundle. The social tab now keeps track of villagers’ likes and dislikes (click on a villager’s icon to bring up their profile):
-Your collections tab now keeps track of all the letters you’ve received:
14 new music tracks!
Hundreds of bug fixes
And plenty more…
Again, please keep in mind this is a highly condensed version of the changelog that leaves out a lot of details. I’m purposely leaving a lot out because I don’t like spoilers! That being said, if you’d like to see the complete, spoiler-filled version, please check out this link: https://www.stardewvalley.net/stardew-valley-1-4-update-full-changelog
1.4 should make it to Console & Mobile soon. I will let you know as soon as I have any concrete details on that!
Also, for mobile players, please note that 1.4 save files will not work on the current 1.3 mobile version. So please keep that in mind when considering a save transfer.
It’s always fun & exciting to share new content with you, and I really hope you have fun & enjoy discovering all the new stuff.
As always, thanks for playing Stardew Valley!
-ConcernedApe"
Neue Charakter-Events nach der Heirat sollen dem Alltag der Ehegattin bzw. des Ehegatten mehr Handlung verpassen. Zudem gibt es neue Teiche und Fischfarmen, eine neue Karten-Aufteilung im Multiplayer und vieles mehr. Die Konsolen- und Mobil-Versionen des Spiels sollen "bald" mit dem Update versorgt werden. Zum kompletten Changelog (inklusive Spoilern) geht es hier.
"- There is a new end-game mystery, involving an abandoned building…
- Added some more character events… including a new 14-heart event for every spouse. I wanted to show a little more about what each spouse is up to after marriage, and give you another thing to look forward to after marriage.
- Added Fish Ponds, a new farm building that allows you to raise fish and harvest a variety of items from them. Most fish will produce roe, which can be processed further in a preserves jar. Some fish produce other things, though, and many also produce secondary items that can be useful.
- Added a new farm map: Four Corners
- Four Corners is perfect for the new separate money option in multiplayer, since each farmer can have their own quadrant to live in. But it’s also fun for single player or cooperative farms. Each quadrant has a different perk, but the intruding cliffs reduce your total farming area. Another interesting feature is that the greenhouse, farm cave and pet area are located in the center of the farm.
- Over 60 new items, some fun, some practical and some powerful
- Added 24 new hairstyles, 181 new shirts, 35 new hats, 14 new pants , and 2 new boots
- Junimo Kart has been almost completely re-done
- Sheds can be upgraded to double their interior size:
- Added 2 new monsters and 2 new alternative levels to the mines
- A new type of upgrade at the Blacksmith’s
- An emote menu for your farmer (default key is Y)
- This update also includes a huge amount of Quality of Life improvements, like being able to stack “big” items (like kegs), or seeing the Junimo Note icon pulse when hovering over an item that’s required for a bundle. The social tab now keeps track of villagers’ likes and dislikes (click on a villager’s icon to bring up their profile):
-Your collections tab now keeps track of all the letters you’ve received:
14 new music tracks!
Hundreds of bug fixes
And plenty more…
Again, please keep in mind this is a highly condensed version of the changelog that leaves out a lot of details. I’m purposely leaving a lot out because I don’t like spoilers! That being said, if you’d like to see the complete, spoiler-filled version, please check out this link: https://www.stardewvalley.net/stardew-valley-1-4-update-full-changelog
1.4 should make it to Console & Mobile soon. I will let you know as soon as I have any concrete details on that!
Also, for mobile players, please note that 1.4 save files will not work on the current 1.3 mobile version. So please keep that in mind when considering a save transfer.
It’s always fun & exciting to share new content with you, and I really hope you have fun & enjoy discovering all the new stuff.
As always, thanks for playing Stardew Valley!
-ConcernedApe"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Multiplayer Update -- Trailer Release Date