Factorio: Verlässt nach vier Jahren den Early Access

Heute ist es soweit: Wie bereits im Mai verkündet wurde, wird Factorio am Freitag, 14. August fünf Wochen früher als ursprünglich geplant erscheinen. Eigentlich sollte die Fabrikaufbau-Simulation am 25. September 2020 den Early Access hinter sich lassen, aber die unmittelbare Nähe zum ehemalig geplanten Verkaufsstart von Cyberpunk 2077 (17. September 2020) kam den Entwicklern nicht so gelegen.
Da CD Projekt Reds Prestige-Titel ebenfalls erneut verschoben wurde (auf den 18. November), war die Eile eigentlich gar nicht nötig, die laut pcgamer.com noch für einige Bugs sorge. Mehr als 150 Fehler müssten laut offizieller Website noch in Angriff genommen werden, zusammen mit 50 weiteren Problemen. Abhilfe soll primär das Update 1.1 schaffen. Es soll sich darauf konzentrieren, die "offensichtlichsten Lücken" zu schließen, statt neue Inhalte hinzuzufügen. Das Spiel wird auf Steam und GOG für jeweils 25,00 bzw. 27,49 Euro angeboten.
"Patch-Notes:
Features
- Added Spidertron and Spidertron remote
- Added Freeplay crash site
Graphics
- Added polluted water visual effect
- Added biter base decoratives
- New visual effects for the atomic bomb
Sounds
- Significantly reduced the volume of robots deconstructing and entity destroyed alert
- Reverted mining drill sound to the 0.17 version with high pitched part removed
- Reverted inserter, furnace and assembling machine sounds to the 0.17 version
- Changed the checkbox click sound (based on dropdown open sound)
- Changed the "green button sound" to have a normal button sound
Modding
- Added EnemySpawnerPrototype and TurretPrototype properties: spawn_decoration and spawn_decoration_on_expansion
- EntityPrototype water_reflection can now be defined inside graphics_set
- Added ExplosionPrototype properties: Explosion prototype: scale_animation_speed, fade_in_duration, fade_out_duration, scale_in_duration, scale_out_duration, scale_end, scale_increment_per_tick, scale_initial, scale_initial_deviation, scale, and scale_deviation
- ParticleSourcePrototype particle is now optional, added smoke property
- Added ProjectilePrototype properties: speed_modifier and turning_speed_increases_exponentially_with_projectile_speed
- Added LightDefinitionItem::source_orientation_offset
- Added DecorativePrototype::decal_overdraw_priority
- Added AreaTriggerItem::show_in_tooltip
- Added 'set-tile' and 'camera-effect' trigger effects
- Added CreateDecorativesTriggerEffectItem properties: apply_projection and spread_evenly
- Added CreateExplosionTriggerEffectItem properties: max_movement_distance, inherit_movement_distance_from_projectile and cycle_while_moving
- Added DamageTriggerEffectItem properties: vaporize, lower_distance_threshold, upper_distance_threshold, lower_damage_modifier and upper_damage_modifier
- Added PlaySoundTriggerEffectItem properties: min_distance, max_distance, volume_modifier, audible_distance_modifier and play_on_target_position
- Added ProjectileAttackParameters::projectile_orientation_offset
- Added build_blueprint_small, build_blueprint_medium and build_blueprint_large to
- Renamed build_big utility sound to build_large
Scripting
- Added LuaEntity::autopilot_destination, vehicle_automatic_targeting_parameters and time_to_next_effect read/write
- Added LuaItemStack::connected_entity read/write
- Added LuaEntity::is_entity_with_force, is_entity_with_owner and is_entity_with_health - Added LuaEntity::spawn_decorations()
- Added on_cutscene_cancelled, on_player_configured_spider_remote and
- Added optional spawn_decorations parameter to LuaGameScript::create_entity"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,