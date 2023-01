Factorio: Wird bald teurer aufgrund der Inflation

Factorio: Preisanstieg, um Inflation auszugleichen





Good day Engineers,



Next week, on Thursday 26th January 2023,

We will increase the base price of Factorio from $30 to $35.



This is an adjustment to account for the level of inflation since the Steam release in 2016.



— Factorio (@factoriogame) January 20, 2023

Positives Feedback von der Community