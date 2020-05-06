Wartile: Story-DLC Hel's Nightmare erhältlich

Deck 13 Spotlight und Playwood Project haben die Story-Erweiterung Hel's Nightmare für das Tabletop-Videospiel Wartile veröffentlicht. Der DLC steht für PC, PS4 und Xbox One zur Verfügung und beinhaltet nicht nur einen neuen Helden, sondern auch weitere Battleboards. Der Preis wird in der Pressemitteilung mit 9,99 Euro angegeben.
Features der Erweiterung:
Five new custom-designed diorama battle boards - Offering variate tactical challenges, all set in a unique mood and style.
New Viking hero - Unlock Ogier the Dane a strong two-handed wielding warrior.
Four new Action Cards – Unlock new action cards to spice up your tactical game.
Eight new Unique Items – Weapons and armor with magical powers tipping the balance of battle.
Two new Power Tokens – Upgrade your Vikings with the secret powers of the gods.
New Draugr armor set - Gear up as the undead horde from the underworld.
In unserem Test bekam Wartile auf dem PC eine Wertung von 70%. Gleiches gilt für die später nachgereichten Umsetzungen für PS4 und Xbox One.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Hels Nightmare
von Michael Krosta,