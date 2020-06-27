 

Phoenix Point: Cthulhu-Update wird zentrale Spielelemente überarbeiten

Phoenix Point
Phoenix Point (Taktik & Strategie) von Snapshot Games Inc.
Phoenix Point (Taktik & Strategie) von Snapshot Games Inc. - Bildquelle: Snapshot Games Inc.
Im Phoenix-Point-Newsletter hat Snapshot Games verraten, dass das Cthulhu-Update im Juli 2020 erscheinen wird. Es wird zahlreiche zentrale Spielelemente überarbeiten - wie den Oneiric Delirium Index ("Doomsday Clock" bis die Pandoraner gewinnen), die komplette Ausbalancierung der Schwierigkeitsgrade sowie das Erkundungs- und Entdeckungssystems der Phoenix-Basis. Außerdem wird das Update die pandoranische Forschung und den Technologiebaum einbauen. Passend dazu wird das Mutationssystems der Pandoraner überarbeitet.

Im August soll dann der eigentlich für April geplante DLC #2 "Legacy of the Ancients" erscheinen. "Entdecke eine alte menschliche Zivilisation, die sich ihrer eigenen mutierten Bedrohung stellen muss und ihre Mittel und Erfahrungen in die Dienste des Phoenix-Projekts stellt. Neue Einheiten, Missionstypen, Forschungsmöglichkeiten, Karten, Waffen, Rüstungen und eine brutale Herausforderung."

Blood and Titanium DLC - March 2020
  • Cybernetics
  • Subfaction added: "The Pure"
  • Subfaction added: "The Forsaken"
  • New missions and mission rewards
  • New weapons and armor

"Leviathan" Update - March 2020
  • Reworked difficulty
  • Reworked Pandoran evolution system
  • Reworked Oneiric Delirium Index
  • Tweaked weapon and equipment balance
  • Numerous bug fixes

"Derleth" Update - April 2020
  • Improved Lair missions
  • Improved character models and abiltiies
  • Projectile penetration for all weapons
  • New music tracks and revised, procedural music system
  • Added new missions when player's status with factions change
  • Numerous quality-of-life improvements
  • Numerous re-balance changes and bug fixes

"Danforth" Update - June 2020
  • Completely revamped Scavenging missions
  • Added new "overgrown" map types
  • Reworked citadels and citadel missions
  • Improved and expanded recruitment process and UI
  • Added AI-controlled Haven defenders to Haven missions
  • Added manual control of turrets and drones
  • Re-balanced status effects
  • Numerous re-balance changes and bug fixes

"Cthulhu" Update - July 2020
  • Add Pandoran research system and tech tree
  • Revise Pandoran Mutation System in accordance with new research
  • Re-balance difficulty
  • Completely rework Oneiric Delirium Index
  • Add Haven/Human population survival objective
  • Improved base defense and option not to defend
  • Revise exploration and Phoenix Base discovery system
  • Numerous bug fixes

Quelle: Snapshot Games
