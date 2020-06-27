Phoenix Point: Cthulhu-Update wird zentrale Spielelemente überarbeiten

Cybernetics

Subfaction added: "The Pure"

Subfaction added: "The Forsaken"

New missions and mission rewards

New weapons and armor



Reworked difficulty

Reworked Pandoran evolution system

Reworked Oneiric Delirium Index

Tweaked weapon and equipment balance

Numerous bug fixes



Improved Lair missions

Improved character models and abiltiies

Projectile penetration for all weapons

New music tracks and revised, procedural music system

Added new missions when player's status with factions change

Numerous quality-of-life improvements

Numerous re-balance changes and bug fixes



Completely revamped Scavenging missions

Added new "overgrown" map types

Reworked citadels and citadel missions

Improved and expanded recruitment process and UI

Added AI-controlled Haven defenders to Haven missions

Added manual control of turrets and drones

Re-balanced status effects

Numerous re-balance changes and bug fixes



Add Pandoran research system and tech tree

Revise Pandoran Mutation System in accordance with new research

Re-balance difficulty

Completely rework Oneiric Delirium Index

Add Haven/Human population survival objective

Improved base defense and option not to defend

Revise exploration and Phoenix Base discovery system

Numerous bug fixes

Im Phoenix-Point-Newsletter hat Snapshot Games verraten, dass das Cthulhu-Update im Juli 2020 erscheinen wird. Es wird zahlreiche zentrale Spielelemente überarbeiten - wie den Oneiric Delirium Index ("Doomsday Clock" bis die Pandoraner gewinnen), die komplette Ausbalancierung der Schwierigkeitsgrade sowie das Erkundungs- und Entdeckungssystems der Phoenix-Basis. Außerdem wird das Update die pandoranische Forschung und den Technologiebaum einbauen. Passend dazu wird das Mutationssystems der Pandoraner überarbeitet.Im August soll dann der eigentlich für April geplante DLC #2 "Legacy of the Ancients" erscheinen. "Entdecke eine alte menschliche Zivilisation, die sich ihrer eigenen mutierten Bedrohung stellen muss und ihre Mittel und Erfahrungen in die Dienste des Phoenix-Projekts stellt. Neue Einheiten, Missionstypen, Forschungsmöglichkeiten, Karten, Waffen, Rüstungen und eine brutale Herausforderung."Blood and Titanium DLC - March 2020"Leviathan" Update - March 2020"Derleth" Update - April 2020"Danforth" Update - June 2020"Cthulhu" Update - July 2020Letztes aktuelles Video: Blood and Titanium DLC Reveal