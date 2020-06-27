Phoenix Point: Cthulhu-Update wird zentrale Spielelemente überarbeiten

Im August soll dann der eigentlich für April geplante DLC #2 "Legacy of the Ancients" erscheinen. "Entdecke eine alte menschliche Zivilisation, die sich ihrer eigenen mutierten Bedrohung stellen muss und ihre Mittel und Erfahrungen in die Dienste des Phoenix-Projekts stellt. Neue Einheiten, Missionstypen, Forschungsmöglichkeiten, Karten, Waffen, Rüstungen und eine brutale Herausforderung."
Blood and Titanium DLC - March 2020
- Cybernetics
- Subfaction added: "The Pure"
- Subfaction added: "The Forsaken"
- New missions and mission rewards
- New weapons and armor
"Leviathan" Update - March 2020
- Reworked difficulty
- Reworked Pandoran evolution system
- Reworked Oneiric Delirium Index
- Tweaked weapon and equipment balance
- Numerous bug fixes
"Derleth" Update - April 2020
- Improved Lair missions
- Improved character models and abiltiies
- Projectile penetration for all weapons
- New music tracks and revised, procedural music system
- Added new missions when player's status with factions change
- Numerous quality-of-life improvements
- Numerous re-balance changes and bug fixes
"Danforth" Update - June 2020
- Completely revamped Scavenging missions
- Added new "overgrown" map types
- Reworked citadels and citadel missions
- Improved and expanded recruitment process and UI
- Added AI-controlled Haven defenders to Haven missions
- Added manual control of turrets and drones
- Re-balanced status effects
- Numerous re-balance changes and bug fixes
"Cthulhu" Update - July 2020
- Add Pandoran research system and tech tree
- Revise Pandoran Mutation System in accordance with new research
- Re-balance difficulty
- Completely rework Oneiric Delirium Index
- Add Haven/Human population survival objective
- Improved base defense and option not to defend
- Revise exploration and Phoenix Base discovery system
- Numerous bug fixes
