DragonBall Xenoverse 2: Kostenlose Lite-Version bald auch für die Switch erhältlich - 4Players.de

DragonBall Xenoverse 2
von ,

DragonBall Xenoverse 2: Kostenlose Lite-Version bald auch für die Switch erhältlich

Die kostenlose Lite-Version von DragonBall Xenoverse 2 ist laut Gematsu.com schon seit März für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erhältlich. Das japanische Manga-Magazin V-Jump (via Gematsu) berichtete kürzlich auch über eine bevorstehende Switch-Veröffentlichung des Free-to-play-Titels.

Das kostenlose Angebot soll im Sommer starten, aber zeitlich begrenzt bleiben. Gematsu fasst die Features der eingeschränkten Lite-Fassung für neue Spieler auf den bisherigen Plattformen folgendermaßen zusammen:

  • "Play five story episodes—“Raditz’s Attack,” “The Saiyan Threat,” “Ruckus on Planet Namek,” “The Ginyu Force Strikes,” and “The Galactic Emperor”—from the main game.
  • Take part in Online Battles and Online Quests – with the option to play against those with the full version of the game (Online events and expert missions will remain exclusive to owners of the full game).
  • Compete in Hero Colosseum mode, with all content and online matches.
  • Additionally, players will be able to transfer saved data from the “Lite” version to the full game if they choose to purchase the full version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ultra Pack 1 Trailer

Quelle: V-Jump (via Gematsu.com)
