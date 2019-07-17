DragonBall Xenoverse 2: Kostenlose Lite-Version bald auch für die Switch erhältlich - 4Players.de

Die kostenlose Lite-Version von DragonBall Xenoverse 2 ist laut Gematsu.com schon seit März für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erhältlich. Das japanische Manga-Magazin V-Jump (via Gematsu) berichtete kürzlich auch über eine bevorstehende Switch-Veröffentlichung des Free-to-play-Titels.
Das kostenlose Angebot soll im Sommer starten, aber zeitlich begrenzt bleiben. Gematsu fasst die Features der eingeschränkten Lite-Fassung für neue Spieler auf den bisherigen Plattformen folgendermaßen zusammen:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ultra Pack 1 Trailer
- "Play five story episodes—“Raditz’s Attack,” “The Saiyan Threat,” “Ruckus on Planet Namek,” “The Ginyu Force Strikes,” and “The Galactic Emperor”—from the main game.
- Take part in Online Battles and Online Quests – with the option to play against those with the full version of the game (Online events and expert missions will remain exclusive to owners of the full game).
- Compete in Hero Colosseum mode, with all content and online matches.
- Additionally, players will be able to transfer saved data from the “Lite” version to the full game if they choose to purchase the full version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."