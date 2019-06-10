State of Decay 2: Heartland: Erstes Story-Update steht bereit - 4Players.de

Am 9. Juni 2019 haben Microsoft und die Undead Labs den "Heartland"-DLC für State of Decay 2
auf PC und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Das erste story-basierte Inhaltsupdate des Survival-Horrorspiels (zum Test
) kann für 9,99 Euro via Microsoft Store
oder als Teil des Xbox Game Pass heruntergeladen werden.
Zum Inhalt schreibt Microsoft: "Bei State of Decay 2: Heartland kehren Spieler in einem neuen Story-basierten Adventure nach Trumbull Valley zurück. Die legendären Orte des ursprünglichen State of Decay-Spiels, die Städte Spencer's Mill und Marshall, werden jetzt von der Blutseuche heimgesucht: einer aggressiveren und deutlich tödlicheren Form als bisher. Auch wenn das Gebiet früheren Bewohnern vielleicht vertraut vorkommt, lauern im Trumbull Valley neue Gefahren und unaussprechlicher Horror."
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Heartland-DLC
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)
Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)