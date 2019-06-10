 

State of Decay 2: Heartland: Erstes Story-Update steht bereit - 4Players.de

State of Decay 2
Survival-Horror
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
22.05.2018
22.05.2018
22.05.2018
Test: State of Decay 2
82
Test: State of Decay 2
82
Test: State of Decay 2
82
Nachrichten

von ,

State of Decay 2 - Heartland: Erstes Story-Update steht bereit

State of Decay 2 (Action) von Microsoft
State of Decay 2 (Action) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Am 9. Juni 2019 haben Microsoft und die Undead Labs den "Heartland"-DLC für State of Decay 2 auf PC und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Das erste story-basierte Inhaltsupdate des Survival-Horrorspiels (zum Test) kann für 9,99 Euro via Microsoft Store oder als Teil des Xbox Game Pass heruntergeladen werden.

Zum Inhalt schreibt Microsoft: "Bei State of Decay 2: Heartland kehren Spieler in einem neuen Story-basierten Adventure nach Trumbull Valley zurück. Die legendären Orte des ursprünglichen State of Decay-Spiels, die Städte Spencer's Mill und Marshall, werden jetzt von der Blutseuche heimgesucht: einer aggressiveren und deutlich tödlicheren Form als bisher. Auch wenn das Gebiet früheren Bewohnern vielleicht vertraut vorkommt, lauern im Trumbull Valley neue Gefahren und unaussprechlicher Horror."

Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Heartland-DLC


Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - State of Decay 2 (PC)

Quelle: Microsoft
State of Decay 2
ab 17,99 bei

