 

Oxygen Not Included: Update: Cloud-Spielstände und Verbesserungen vor der ersten Erweiterung

Oxygen Not Included
Entwickler:
Publisher: -
Release:
30.07.2019
Erhältlich: Digital (Epic Games Store, Steam)
Test: Oxygen Not Included
90

von ,

Oxygen Not Included - Update: Cloud-Spielstände und Verbesserungen vor der ersten Erweiterung

Oxygen Not Included (Taktik & Strategie) von
Oxygen Not Included (Taktik & Strategie) von - Bildquelle: Klei Entertainment
Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung der ersten Erweiterung Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out! im Dezember (zunächst im Early Access) ist das Hauptspiel mit einem Update versorgt worden. Klei Entertainment überarbeitet in Vorbereitung auf die große Erweiterung die Funktionsweise des Speichersystems und führt Cloud-Spielstände ein. Außerdem werden einige Bugs behoben und sowohl die Game-Engine (Unity) als auch die Audio-Engine (FMOD) auf den aktuellen Stand gebracht. Zugleich wurde die Performance in vielen Fällen leicht optimiert.

Cloud Saves
  • "Cloud saves have been enabled! Use the new buttons on the Load Game screen to move your saves for cloud syncing
  • Automatic save file migration to one-folder-per-colony:
  • New save file migration window reorganizes save files into one folder per colony
  • Auto Save deleting policy is now per colony, i.e 10 max auto saves for each colony
  • New Colony list on load screen, where selecting a colony enters a second page to view the associated saves within it
  • Added a "Default to Cloud" option in game options, and a "Save To Cloud" setting per colony
  • Choosing "Sync ALL to cloud/local" will also update the default
  • Load screen has an indicator to show how to start using cloud saves. (Goes away after 5 appearances, or after the user clicks on the button.)"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Banhis Automation Innovation Pack Free Upgrade

Quelle: Klei
