Oxygen Not Included: Update: Cloud-Spielstände und Verbesserungen vor der ersten Erweiterung

Cloud Saves
- "Cloud saves have been enabled! Use the new buttons on the Load Game screen to move your saves for cloud syncing
- Automatic save file migration to one-folder-per-colony:
- New save file migration window reorganizes save files into one folder per colony
- Auto Save deleting policy is now per colony, i.e 10 max auto saves for each colony
- New Colony list on load screen, where selecting a colony enters a second page to view the associated saves within it
- Added a "Default to Cloud" option in game options, and a "Save To Cloud" setting per colony
- Choosing "Sync ALL to cloud/local" will also update the default
- Load screen has an indicator to show how to start using cloud saves. (Goes away after 5 appearances, or after the user clicks on the button.)"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Banhis Automation Innovation Pack Free Upgrade