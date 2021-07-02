 

Observer: System Redux: Auslieferung der physischen Version verzögert sich leicht

Observer: System Redux - Auslieferung der physischen Version verzögert sich leicht

Die Auslieferung der physischen Version von Observer (ab 25,93 bei kaufen) : System Redux verschiebt sich leicht nach hinten. Wie Bloober Team über Twitter bekannt gibt, erscheint die verbesserte Version der Cyberpunk-Erfahrung statt am 16. Juli jetzt erst am 23. Juli für PS5 und Xbox Series X|S auf Disk. Als Grund für die Verschiebung werden "unerwartete Herausforderungen" genannt. Koch Media fungiert als Publisher der physischen Versionen des Titels.

Gleichzeitig will Bloober am 23. Juli übrigens auch noch eine Umsetzung der Redux-Variante für PS4 und Xbox One digital im PSN Store und dem Xbox Store veröffentlichen.



