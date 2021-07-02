Observer: System Redux: Auslieferung der physischen Version verzögert sich leicht

Gleichzeitig will Bloober am 23. Juli übrigens auch noch eine Umsetzung der Redux-Variante für PS4 und Xbox One digital im PSN Store und dem Xbox Store veröffentlichen.
We’re sorry to announce that the physical release of #ObserverSystemRedux, along with the digital launch of the #PS4 & #XboxOne ver. , will be delayed due to some unexpected challenges. We know that you’re eagerly awaiting the release but please bear with us for a few days more! pic.twitter.com/oOfA6oJsNx
— Observer SR (@ObserverRedux) July 1, 2021
Letztes aktuelles Video: System Redux Launch Trailer