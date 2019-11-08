Days Gone: Finales Update veröffentlicht; Inhalte thematisch an Death Stranding angelehnt - 4Players.de

With the release of our 1.6 patch and tomorrow's launch of Death Stranding, we added new #DeathStranding themed bike tanks, decals, and a frame paint! Download our latest patch and check it out! #DaysGone pic.twitter.com/Re42BhzA9Q
— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) 7. November 2019
Darüber hinaus hat man bei Reddit die Patch Notes veröffentlicht. Daraus geht hervor, dass Spieler in der offenen Welt ab sofort Missionen rund um Horden, Infestation Zones und Ambush Camps komplett sowie unendlich oft neustarten darf.
Darüber hinaus hat man neue Feinheiten für die Zielsteuerung in den Optionen hinzugefügt und diverse Fehler behoben. Hier die Übersicht im Original:
General Fixes
General improvements to stability and optimization has been added
Various Crash Fixes
General audio adjustments
The ammo counter should now display as intended in certain challenges
The UI should remain shown(?) as intended during bike chases
Infestation nests should repopulate properly if the player is killed
The weapon stats at the merchant should show the correct stats for each weapon
In New Game+, the skill “Up The Ante” will now provide more ammo capacity for 6MM on the BND-150
The challenge “Reloaded” score has been adjusted
Certain trophy progress should transfer over correctly when starting New Game+
A specific character has finished their work at Cloverdale Research Facility and has made their way to Iron Mike’s
Auch bei Reddit betont das Bend Studio erneut, dass es sich bei Update 1.60 um den letzten Patch handelt, den man für Days Gone veröffentlichen will.
