Days Gone: Finales Update veröffentlicht; Inhalte thematisch an Death Stranding angelehnt - 4Players.de

 

Days Gone: Finales Update veröffentlicht; Inhalte thematisch an Death Stranding angelehnt

Days Gone
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Bend Studio
Publisher: Sony
Release:
26.04.2019
26.04.2019
Test: Days Gone
80
Vorschau: Days Gone
 
 
Nachrichten

Days Gone: Finales Update veröffentlicht; Inhalte thematisch an Death Stranding angelehnt

Days Gone (Action) von Sony
Days Gone (Action) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Sony Bend Studio hat das finale Update für sein Endzeit-Abenteuer Days Gone veröffentlicht. Auf Twitter teilen die Entwickler mit, dass man zur Feier der Veröffentlichung von Death Stranding ein paar Designs für das Motorrad und andere kosmetische Inhalte integriert hat, die thematisch auf das neue Werk von Hideo Kojima zugeschnitten sind.



Darüber hinaus hat man bei Reddit die Patch Notes veröffentlicht. Daraus geht hervor, dass Spieler in der offenen Welt ab sofort Missionen rund um Horden, Infestation Zones und Ambush Camps komplett sowie unendlich oft neustarten darf.

Darüber hinaus hat man neue Feinheiten für die Zielsteuerung in den Optionen hinzugefügt und diverse Fehler behoben. Hier die Übersicht im Original:

General Fixes



  • General improvements to stability and optimization has been added



  • Various Crash Fixes



  • General audio adjustments



  • The ammo counter should now display as intended in certain challenges



  • The UI should remain shown(?) as intended during bike chases



  • Infestation nests should repopulate properly if the player is killed



  • The weapon stats at the merchant should show the correct stats for each weapon



  • In New Game+, the skill “Up The Ante” will now provide more ammo capacity for 6MM on the BND-150



  • The challenge “Reloaded” score has been adjusted



  • Certain trophy progress should transfer over correctly when starting New Game+



  • A specific character has finished their work at Cloverdale Research Facility and has made their way to Iron Mike’s


Auch bei Reddit betont das Bend Studio erneut, dass es sich bei Update 1.60 um den letzten Patch handelt, den man für Days Gone veröffentlichen will.


    Quelle: Twitter, Reddit
    Days Gone
    ab 39,39 bei

    Kommentare

