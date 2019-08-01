 

Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima läutet "Crunch-Phase" ein und bekommt Gegenwind von anderen Spiele-Entwicklern - 4Players.de

Death Stranding
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Release:
09.11.2019
von ,

Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima läutet "Crunch-Phase" ein und bekommt Gegenwind von anderen Spiele-Entwicklern

Death Stranding (Action) von Sony
Death Stranding (Action) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Hideo Kojima hat bei Twitter verkündet, dass die Entwicklung von Death Stranding noch weiterhin in der "Crunch-Phase" sei - und zwar mehr als drei Monate vor der Veröffentlichung des Spiels am 8. November für PlayStation 4. Crunch-Phasen bedeuten für die Angestellten in den letzten Wochen oder Monaten vor dem Verkaufsstart des Spiels in der Regel lange Arbeitszeiten und Überstunden, was sich negativ auf die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden der Mitarbeiter auswirken kann. Schon in den vergangenen Monaten gab es immer wieder Berichte über Crunch und andere prekäre Arbeitsbedindungen bei diversen Studios in der Spiele-Industrie wie Rockstar Games, Naughty Dog, BioWare, Treyarch, Netherrealm, Epic Games etc.


Sein Tweet wurde von vielen anderen Spiele-Entwicklern aufgegriffen und kommentiert. Kojima erhält viel Gegenwind für seine Crunch-Ankündigung. Der Tenor ist, dass die Work-Life-Balance und die Gesundheit der Mitarbeiter klar Vorrang hätten. Releasetermine könnte man ja auch verschieben.




Er schrieb außerdem, dass Death Stranding das gewisse Etwas, das es noch nie gab, haben soll - in Bezug auf Gameplay, Atmosphäre und Grafik.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Character Spotlight Trailer Heartman

Death Stranding
4P|Marcel schrieb am
Peter__Piper hat geschrieben: ?
vor 3 Minuten
BigEl_nobody hat geschrieben: ?
vor 9 Minuten
 Achja aber ist Kojima ne? Kojima-Crunch ist auch was grundsätzlich ganz anderes als normaler Crunch, viel besser! Eben genau wie seine Film--- eh Spiele! :roll:
Ist den Crunch in der Entwicklungsbranche zwangsläufig mit einem negativen Kontext besetzt ?
Vom Basketball kenne ich das eigentlich nicht so :man_shrugging:
Ja. Im Gaming-Bereich ist Crunch negativ konnotiert.
Peter__Piper schrieb am
BigEl_nobody hat geschrieben: ?
vor 9 Minuten
 Achja aber ist Kojima ne? Kojima-Crunch ist auch was grundsätzlich ganz anderes als normaler Crunch, viel besser! Eben genau wie seine Film--- eh Spiele! :roll:
Ist den Crunch in der Entwicklungsbranche zwangsläufig mit einem negativen Kontext besetzt ?
Vom Basketball kenne ich das eigentlich nicht so :man_shrugging:
Danny. schrieb am
ist doch Kojima, der darf das 8)
gerade in Japan ist doch Dauercrunch im Arbeitsleben angesagt
L!ght schrieb am
4P|IEP hat geschrieben: ?
vor 12 Minuten
 Ich hoffe diese Berichte führen einfach dazu, dass Publisher in Zukunft nicht mehr eine feste Terminvorgabe machen und stattdessen alle einfach ein "When-it's-done" als Termin angeben.
Wird zwar nicht passieren, aber ich hoffe einfach trotzdem :ugly:
Du meinst wie Duke Nukem Forever? "When its done" :mrgreen:
AkaSuzaku schrieb am
DancingDan hat geschrieben: ?
vor 20 Minuten
 Wer ist diese(r) DanieLoona? Anhand des Twitterprofils kann ich nicht erkennen, dass es sich hier um einen Entwickler handelt.
Hättet ihr nicht ein paar Tweets von "bekannten" Entwicklern raussuchen können?
edit: oder bediene ich dieses Twitter Widget falsch? :ugly:
Ich hab mal geschaut und da haben sich tatsächlich einige Entwickler (denke aber v.a. Indie) zu Wort gemeldet. Allerdings sind das alles eher Einzeiler, insofern hätte ich auch den Tweet von DanieLoona genommen.
schrieb am