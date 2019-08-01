Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima läutet "Crunch-Phase" ein und bekommt Gegenwind von anderen Spiele-Entwicklern - 4Players.de

DEATH STRANDING has the element of something never existed before, the gameplay, the world atmosphere, the visuals which we aimed to create. The studio I established was tiny indies but trying our best to deliver the product launching on Nov 8th. Still in crunch time of devð pic.twitter.com/sNvTAc7wwB
— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 1, 2019
Sein Tweet wurde von vielen anderen Spiele-Entwicklern aufgegriffen und kommentiert. Kojima erhält viel Gegenwind für seine Crunch-Ankündigung. Der Tenor ist, dass die Work-Life-Balance und die Gesundheit der Mitarbeiter klar Vorrang hätten. Releasetermine könnte man ja auch verschieben.
I’m sure that a lot of people will agree with me that we are perfectly fine if the game gets delayed as long as the developers have time to work a healthy amount on it and maintain a work-life balance.
Crunch isn’t worth it if the developers are suffering from it. :(
— DanieLOOΠΔð³ï¸ðTaylor ä¾ç¦è©å æ» (@Happy_Natto) August 1, 2019
æ¬æ¥ã®å°å³¶ç£ç£ã
Hideo Kojima today. pic.twitter.com/sLgFNN9R6U
— Ayako (Touchy!) (@Kaizerkunkun) August 1, 2019
Er schrieb außerdem, dass Death Stranding das gewisse Etwas, das es noch nie gab, haben soll - in Bezug auf Gameplay, Atmosphäre und Grafik.
