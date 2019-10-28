Death Stranding: PC-Version wird im Sommer 2020 erscheinen - 4Players.de

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!
DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!
Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1X
— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 28, 2019
Im Dezember 2015 wurde das Spiel sowohl für PC als auch für PlayStation 4 offiziell angekündigt, danach war lediglich von einer PS4-Fassung die Rede. Death Stranding wäre übrigens das erste Spiel auf Basis der Decima Engine (Guerrilla Games) das seinen Weg auf den PC findet.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Promotional Trailer The Drop