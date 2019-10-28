Death Stranding: PC-Version wird im Sommer 2020 erscheinen - 4Players.de

 

Death Stranding: PC-Version wird im Sommer 2020 erscheinen

Death Stranding
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Release:
Q2 2020
08.11.2019
Vorschau: Death Stranding
 
 
Nachrichten

von ,

Death Stranding: PC-Version wird im Sommer 2020 erscheinen

Kojima Productions hat bestätigt, dass Death Stranding im Frühsommer 2020 für PC erscheinen wird. Die PS4-Version wird wie gewohnt am 8. November 2019 veröffentlicht. Erst im August 2019 wurde Death Stranding von der Liste der PS4-Exklusivtitel ("Only on PlayStation") gestrichen (wir berichteten).


Im Dezember 2015 wurde das Spiel sowohl für PC als auch für PlayStation 4 offiziell angekündigt, danach war lediglich von einer PS4-Fassung die Rede. Death Stranding wäre übrigens das erste Spiel auf Basis der Decima Engine (Guerrilla Games) das seinen Weg auf den PC findet.

Quelle: Kojima Productions
Death Stranding
schrieb am