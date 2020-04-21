 

Death Stranding: PC-Version auf Mitte Juli verschoben

von ,

Death Stranding: PC-Version auf Mitte Juli verschoben

Death Stranding (Action-Adventure) von Sony
Death Stranding (Action-Adventure) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Die PC-Version von Death Stranding ist auf den 14. Juli 2020 verschoben worden. Das Spiel wird über Steam sowie im Epic Games Store als auch im Einzelhandel erhältlich sein. Es sollte eigentlich am 2. Juni 2020 für PC erscheinen, aber die Arbeit aus dem "Home Office" aufgrund der "Coronakrise" würde eine Verschiebung notwendig machen, erklärten die Entwickler via Twitter.


Die PC-Fassung umfasst den Foto-Modus, Unterstützung für Ultra-Wide-Displays und eine "hohe Bildwiederholrate". Außerdem gibt es Cross-Promotion-Inhalte mit Half-Life von Valve, z.B. eine Headcrab-Mütze für Sam.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Preorder Trailer

Quelle: Kojima Productions, 505 Games
Death Stranding
ab 38,00 bei

