Death Stranding: PC-Version auf Mitte Juli verschoben

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj
— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020
Die PC-Fassung umfasst den Foto-Modus, Unterstützung für Ultra-Wide-Displays und eine "hohe Bildwiederholrate". Außerdem gibt es Cross-Promotion-Inhalte mit Half-Life von Valve, z.B. eine Headcrab-Mütze für Sam.
