Marvel's Spider-Man: Bisher finanziell erfolgreichstes Superhelden-Spiel - 4Players.de

Video Games are a huge part of the Comic landscape.



Below are the lifetime sales leaders for Superhero Video Games from The NPD Group.



Congratulations to Marvel's Spider-Man, the best-selling Superhero Video Game of all-time in the U.S.! pic.twitter.com/2MF3jObYpH



18. Juli 2019

Das PS4-exklusive Marvel's Spider-Man (2018, Insomniac Games) ist bis dato das finanziell erfolgreichste Videospiel rund um Superhelden. Das aus einer Übersicht hervor, die von der NPD Group aufgestellt und von dem zuständigen Analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter veröffentlicht wurde. Auf Platz drei und vier folgen Batman: Arkham City und Batman: Arkham Knight von Rocksteady / Warner. Weitere Platzierungen für den Spinnen-Helden folgen auf Rang sechs und sieben mit Spider-Man: The Movie und dessen Nachfolger Spider-Man: The Movie 2 (beide von Activision).Konkrete Verkaufszahlen und damit die Basis für die Rangliste der Top-Ten Superhelden-Spiele sind in dem gezeigten Ausschnitt leider nicht genannt, in die es außerdem diverse LEGO-Ableger und die Fighting Games Injustice und Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios) geschafft haben.Letztes aktuelles Video: Meet the Villains Trailer