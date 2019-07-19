Marvel's Spider-Man: Bisher finanziell erfolgreichstes Superhelden-Spiel - 4Players.de

Konkrete Verkaufszahlen und damit die Basis für die Rangliste der Top-Ten Superhelden-Spiele sind in dem gezeigten Ausschnitt leider nicht genannt, in die es außerdem diverse LEGO-Ableger und die Fighting Games Injustice und Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios) geschafft haben.
It's time for #ComicCon2019!
Video Games are a huge part of the Comic landscape.
Below are the lifetime sales leaders for Superhero Video Games from The NPD Group.
Congratulations to Marvel's Spider-Man, the best-selling Superhero Video Game of all-time in the U.S.! pic.twitter.com/2MF3jObYpH
— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 18. Juli 2019
