Marvel's Spider-Man: Bisher finanziell erfolgreichstes Superhelden-Spiel in den USA - 4Players.de

Marvel's Spider-Man
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Release:
07.09.2018
07.09.2018
Alias: Spider-Man
Test: Marvel's Spider-Man
84
von ,

Marvel's Spider-Man: Bisher finanziell erfolgreichstes Superhelden-Spiel in den USA

Marvel's Spider-Man (Action) von Sony Computer Entertainment
Marvel's Spider-Man (Action) von Sony Computer Entertainment - Bildquelle: Sony Computer Entertainment
Das PS4-exklusive Marvel's Spider-Man (2018, Insomniac Games) ist bis dato das finanziell erfolgreichste Videospiel rund um Superhelden in den USA. Das aus einer Übersicht hervor, die von der NPD Group aufgestellt und von dem zuständigen Analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter veröffentlicht wurde.  Auf Platz zwei und drei folgen Batman: Arkham City und Batman: Arkham Knight von Rocksteady / Warner. Weitere Platzierungen für den Spinnen-Helden folgen auf Rang sechs und sieben mit Spider-Man: The Movie und dessen Nachfolger Spider-Man: The Movie 2 (beide von Activision).

Konkrete Verkaufszahlen und damit die Basis für die Rangliste der Top-Ten Superhelden-Spiele sind in dem gezeigten Ausschnitt leider nicht genannt, in die es außerdem diverse LEGO-Ableger und die Fighting Games Injustice und Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios) geschafft haben.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Meet the Villains Trailer

Quelle: Gamefront / Twitter
Marvel's Spider-Man
Kommentare

Danny. schrieb am
bin zwar ein riesen Marvel-Fan, besonders von Spider-man, aber das Spiel fande ich Gameplay-technisch so öde und 0815, da konnte die toll inszenierte Story und der super Flow beim Schwingen auch nichts mehr retten :Blauesauge:
hoffe auf einen 2. Teil der etwas mehr Abwechslung bringt
Bussiebaer schrieb am
Auf Platz drei und vier folgen Batman: Arkham City und Batman: Arkham Knight von Rocksteady / Warner.
Also ich seh die beiden Spiele auf Platz 2 und 3 auf der Liste... :D
