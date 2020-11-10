 

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered: Speicherstand aus dem Original kann Ende November übertragen werden

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Marvel's Spider-Man
Entwickler:
Release:
07.09.2018
07.09.2018
19.11.2020
Erhältlich: Digital
Test: Marvel's Spider-Man
84
Vorschau: Marvel's Spider-Man
 
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 15,00

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Distrust [PC] - 2,50
  • Ceville [PC] - 0,40
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark [PC] - 6,99
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship - Deluxe Edition [PC] - 41,99
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship [PC] - 18,99
  • Weitere Schnäppchen:
  • Lego The Mandalorian: The Child - 63,90 (Alternate)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) - 42,88 (Amazon)
  • ASUS Gaming-Monitor- 249,90 (Alternate)
  • SNES Controller-Kissen - 17,99 (Zavvi)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: Speicherstand aus dem Original kann Ende November übertragen werden

Marvel's Spider-Man (Action-Adventure) von Sony Computer Entertainment
Marvel's Spider-Man (Action-Adventure) von Sony Computer Entertainment - Bildquelle: Sony Computer Entertainment
Insomniac Games wird am 26. November ein Update für Marvel's Spider-Man (ab 15,00 bei kaufen) auf PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht, mit dem es möglich sein wird, den aktuellen Spielstand auf Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered (PlayStation 5) zu übertragen. Das Update wird ebenfalls drei Outfits aus dem Remaster dem Original hinzufügen.


Das Remaster von Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) ist ausschließlich in der Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition für 79,99 Euro enthalten. Besitzer des bisherigen PS4-Spiels bekommen kein kostenloses Update und auch keine kostenpflichtige Upgrade-Möglichkeit (wir berichteten).

Letztes aktuelles Video: PS5 Remastered Trailer

Quelle: Insomniac Games
Anzeige: Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Child 63,90 ● Disney Blu-rays, 3D-Blu-rays & 4K-UHD-Filme reduziert

Kommentare

Ghostwriter2o19 schrieb am
Scheint also doch zu gehen. Wieso das aber bei manchen Spielen (Entwicklern?) scheinbar nicht gehen sollte bleibt ein Rätsel ?
schrieb am
Marvel's Spider-Man
ab 15,00 bei