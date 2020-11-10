Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered: Speicherstand aus dem Original kann Ende November übertragen werden

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020
Das Remaster von Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) ist ausschließlich in der Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition für 79,99 Euro enthalten. Besitzer des bisherigen PS4-Spiels bekommen kein kostenloses Update und auch keine kostenpflichtige Upgrade-Möglichkeit (wir berichteten).
Letztes aktuelles Video: PS5 Remastered Trailer