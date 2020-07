Yacht Club Games: Shovel-Knight-Macher arbeiten an einem 3D-Projekt

Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer, Yacht Club Games

Work collaboratively with designers, artists, musicians, programmers to implement and improve upon game designs with efficacy and efficiency

Write and extend tools and gameplay systems

Optimize runtime performance and team productivity

Deep interest in playing and making games

Self-motivated and curious with a willingness to continue learning

In-depth knowledge and understanding of game design

Proficient in C and C++ programming languages for creating 2D and 3D games

Strong 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)

Applied problem solving abilities - in particular related to game design and developing gameplay systems

Good oral and written communication skills; ability to work and contribute in a collaborative environment

Experience with multi-threading

Experience with low level debugging and optimization

Experience writing multi-platform code

Experience with GPU programming (graphics shaders, compute)

Experience with network programming

Experience with UI programming

Experience with build systems

Experience playing products from Yacht Club Games

Working in a collaborative environment where you are a core part of the team and are welcome to contribute to any aspect of the company that interests you!

Creating fun and challenging games that tug at heartstrings and delight with charm

Robust medical and dental insurance for you and your dependents

Generous Profit Sharing and Bonus plans

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with 4% company match

Unlimited discretionary vacation and sick days that we want you to use!

Working in our beautiful office located in Los Angeles!

Nach klassischen 2D-Plattformern wie Shovel Knight oder dem kommenden Cyber Shadow plant Yacht Club Games derzeit ein 3D-Projekt: Das berichtet das Magazin Gamespot , welches auf Gamasutra.com auf eine entsprechende Stellenanzeige gestoßen ist.Dort sucht das Studio nach einem "Mid to Senior Gameplay Programmer" - und zwar explizit für ein "neues 3D-Projekt", für das ein 3D-Team sowie eine neue Engine aufgebaut werden soll. Das 2D-Team arbeitet derweil z.B. zusammen mit Entwickler Nitrome an Shovel Knight: Dig Location: Los Angeles, CaliforniaYacht Club Games is working on a new 3D project and is building out our 3D team (and custom engine) to complement our existing 2D team. We are on the lookout to hire a capable mid to senior level gameplay programmer with a desire to build great gameplay experiences in a small, team-centered environment!The team at Yacht Club Games is committed to diversity and inclusion and we wholeheartedly encourage candidates of diverse backgrounds and voices to apply for this position!Interested? Apply now ."