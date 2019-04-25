PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: 920 Mio. Dollar Umsatz im vergangenen Jahr; der Großteil entfällt auf PC - 4Players.de

 

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
20.03.2018
21.12.2017
07.12.2018
07.12.2018
04.09.2018
04.09.2018
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: 920 Mio. Dollar Umsatz im vergangenen Jahr; der Großteil entfällt auf PC

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Shooter) von Bluehole / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Bluehole / Microsoft
PUBG Corp., das Studio hinter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, hat im vergangenen Jahr insgesamt 920 Millionen Dollar (1,05 Billionen Won) umgesetzt. Der Gewinn betrug ungefähr 311 Millionen Dollar (355,3 Milliarden Won). 53 Prozent der Einnahmen stammten aus Asien (ohne Korea).

Laut Daniel Ahmad von Niko Partners, sinonobu und GamesIndustry ist die Plattform PC für den Großteil der Umsätze verantwortlich, und zwar für 790 Millionen Dollar. 65 Millionen Dollar wurden mit der Mobile-Version umgesetzt. Die Konsolen-Fassung steuerte 58 Millionen Dollar bei. Sechs Mio. Dollar kamen aus "anderen Quellen". Der verhältnismäßig niedrige Umsatz-Anteil der Mobile-Version dürfte damit zusammenhängen, dass die Umsetzung von Tencent entwickelt und veröffentlicht wurde. PUBG Corp. erhält lediglich die Lizenzgebühren.


Quelle: Daniel Ahmad, sinonobu und GamesIndustry
MrLetiso schrieb am
[Klugscheißer]Ich meine "entfallen" ist hier im Kontext nicht das richtige Wort.[/Klugscheißer]
Kasmo schrieb am
Unmöglich, der PC ist doch schon lange tot(mal wieder)...
