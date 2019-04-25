PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: 920 Mio. Dollar Umsatz im vergangenen Jahr; fast 800 Mio. Dollar vom PC - 4Players.de

Laut Daniel Ahmad von Niko Partners, sinonobu und GamesIndustry ist die Plattform PC für den Großteil der Umsätze verantwortlich, und zwar für 790 Millionen Dollar. 65 Millionen Dollar wurden mit der Mobile-Version umgesetzt. Die Konsolen-Fassung steuerte 58 Millionen Dollar bei. Sechs Mio. Dollar kamen aus "anderen Quellen". Der verhältnismäßig niedrige Umsatz-Anteil der Mobile-Version dürfte damit zusammenhängen, dass die Umsetzung von Tencent entwickelt und veröffentlicht wurde. PUBG Corp. erhält lediglich die Lizenzgebühren.
PUBG Corp Financials:— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) 19. April 2019
2018 Revenue: $920 million
2018 Profit: $310 million
Split-
PC: $790m
Mobile: $65m
Console - $60m
Asia = 53% of revenue
(Thanks @sinonobu for the translations)
https://t.co/7JSWWjUl7v pic.twitter.com/S64MwGzoOE
What is really impressive here is that this comes after a year of $1.3B in losses for the company in 2017.— Tobias Seck (@TobiasSeck) 23. April 2019
Small note: 53% is excluding Korea. The whole of Asia accounted for 64% of its operating income.
Also, the profit provided is operations only, the total profit was $462M.