Rogue: Vorbild der Rogue-likes auf Steam erhältlich

Es handelt sich um die Version Epyx Rogue v1.49 für den IBM PC, die Beschreibung verspricht folgendes:

Battle dozens of unique and powerful enemies.

Gather armor, weapons, food and other items to help you on your quest.

Scour rooms for secret hidden doors and traps.

Discover strange magical spells and potions, which have different wonderous effects every time you play the game.

Survive through 26 randomly generated levels, each more tricky and dangerous than the last, to find the Amulet, then escape... if you can!"

"Now you too can experience the thrill of dungeon crawling for the fabled Amulet of Yendor in the original ASCII adventure.