facebook: Erläutert morgen startenden Facebook-Account-Zwang auf seinen VR-Headsets

In einem aktuellen Blog-Post führte der Konzern mittlerweile aus, wie er sich die Handhabung der neuen Regelung im Detail vorstellt. Interessant ist in dem Zusammenhang vor allem, dass man weiterhin unterschiedliche Namen nutzen kann, um z.B. nicht seine gewöhnlichen Facebook-Freunde mit denen aus der VR-Spielewelt vermischen zu müssen. So lasse sich z.B. auf Wunsch der Realname im Oculus-Ökosystem verstecken, wo man einen ausgedachten Spitznamen nutzen kann.
Wer Probleme mit seinem Account hat, könne sein Headset erst einmal weiternutzen, während sein Status untersucht werde, statt dass er gleich komplett von der Headset-Nutzung ausgesperrt werde. Wer den Zugriff auf seinen Facebook-Account komplett verloren hat - etwa durch "ernsthafte Verstöße gegen unsere Community-Standards oder die Richtlinien in VR" - könne damit allerdings nicht mehr auf sein Headset (oder andere Oculus-Headsets) zugreifen. Das Dokument im Oculus-Blog spielt zur Hilfe einige Problemfälle und Lösungsmöglichkeiten des neuen Account-Systems durch.
Rechtliche Feinheiten und damit verbundene Regeln könnten sich für einen Gebrauch in Deutschland natürlich ändern, falls das Gerät irgendwann auch hierzulande erscheint.
"With Quest 2 shipping this week, we’ll start rolling out this change. What to know:
This change will apply to all new users and everyone using a Quest 2. Existing users logging into other Oculus devices can continue using their Oculus accounts for an additional two years.
You still control how you show up in VR—so you might be Monique Smith on Facebook, but WarriorMama365 in VR.
If you don’t want people to find you by your Facebook name, they won’t—just make it visible to ‘Only Me’ in your Oculus privacy settings.
You can change your privacy settings at any time in either the Oculus app or while wearing your headset.
Existing Users
If you’re an existing user logging into Gear VR, Oculus Go, Rift, Rift S, or Quest, you can either continue using your Oculus account or merge your Oculus and Facebook accounts. If you choose to continue using your Oculus account, you’ll be covered by our updated Oculus Terms of Service and Oculus Privacy Policy, which we previewed last month. After January 1, 2023, we will end support for Oculus accounts. If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account. We will take steps to allow you to keep using content you have purchased, though we expect some games and apps may no longer work. This could be because they include features that require a Facebook account or because a developer has chosen to no longer support the app or game you purchased.
Controlling Your Experience
We’ve long offered privacy settings that allow you to choose the VR experience that is right for you. These settings aren’t changing, and you can read more about them below.
Your VR Username
For many people, having a distinct VR username and friends separate from Facebook is important. This isn’t changing. You can still create or maintain a unique VR profile—so you might be Monique Smith on Facebook, but WarriorMama365 in VR (even in experiences like Facebook Horizon). And if you don’t want your Oculus friends to find you by your Facebook name, they won’t—just make it visible to ‘Only Me’ in your Oculus settings.
Your Activity
You can also control what other Oculus users see about your activity on the Oculus platform, including:
Your use of Oculus devices and apps downloaded from the Oculus Store
Information that apps share with us about your activity, including status, progress, and achievements
You can also control whether people can see your use of individual apps on Oculus—so you might want to share your high scores for Beat Saber, but keep your activity in a fitness app private.
You can also choose what information about your VR activity you post to your Facebook profile or timeline, either by giving permission to post or by updating your settings.
Your Friends List
Your friends on Facebook might not be the same people you interact with in VR. So if you want to keep your VR friends in VR, you can, and there’s no need to friend them on Facebook. You can also control who can see who your friends are on Oculus by making your Friends List visible to ‘Public,’ ‘Friends on Oculus,’ or ‘Only Me.’
If I’m having problems accessing my Facebook account, can I still use my Oculus device?
If you encounter problems with your Facebook account, we want to try to help you resolve them as quickly as possible.
If you have a temporary issue with your Facebook account after logging in to your Oculus device—for example if it uses a name that does not follow our policies—you will still be able to use your device while you resolve the issue, so long as you remain logged in to your device and do not log out. If you’re in this situation, you’ll have the opportunity to request a review of the issue when you log into Facebook.
Repeated or particularly serious violations of our Community Standards may lead you to lose access to your Facebook account, meaning you will no longer be able to log into your device using that account.
For additional help in setting up or using your Oculus device, please contact Oculus Support.
Where can I get help if I’m having problems logging into my Oculus device with a Facebook account?
If you’re having difficulty logging in to Facebook, this article in the Facebook Help Center covers common fixes.
If you experience a problem after you log in, follow the instructions in the Facebook app.
-
If you’re still looking for additional help in setting up or using your Oculus device, please contact Oculus Support."
