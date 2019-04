Daymare: 1998: Erste Story-Details zum H.A.D.E.S.-Trailer - 4Players.de

Multi-character POV – see the story from different angles and discover the truth;

Fearsome enemies – rendered in detail with lifelike animations and dismemberment;

Realistic HUD – check inventory, health and position on a given piece of equipment;

Environmental puzzles – finding your way around is not always easy, so look for clues;

Classic mechanics - limited ammo and save points, backtracking, collectibles, tough enemies and more;

Modern graphics and effects – not everything is old-school, thanks to Unreal Engine 4;

Experience the 90s – the game is a homage to the era, with tons of references.

"Fans of the iconic films and classical dark survival horror games of the '90s will be thrilled, seeing how Daymare: 1998 recreates the atmosphere of the most beloved works from the end of the millennium and places a familiar yet fresh story in the middle of it. The plot unfolds through the eyes of various characters, putting players in the shoes of different personalities that will guide them through their theories and doubts about the situation. Thanks to backtracking, managing ammo, collecting lore items, solving environmental puzzles and the overall level of difficulty, players can rewind a couple of decades back where, in their first real daymare, they will be chilled to the bone.Daymare: 1998 will also come to PlayStation®4 and Xbox One soon after its Summer release on PC."